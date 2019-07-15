'Batla House' song 'O Saki Saki': Nora Fatehi's sensuous moves in recreated version will remind of her 'Dilbar' track

The first song from John Abraham's Batla House is out and it's the recreated version of Musafir's song 'Saaki' which was picturised on Sanjay Dutt and Koena Mitra. The new song 'O Saki Saki' features Nora Fatehi and it's definitely a visual delight. The music video has the fabulous dancer shaking her belly flawlessly and that's what you can expect from a talent like Nora. Her presence on the screen is enough to set it on fire.

But, it will also give you a déjà vu moment as it's more or less similar to Nora's 2018's chartbuster hit 'Dilbar' song in John Abraham and Manoj Bajpayee starrer Satyameva Jayate. 'O Saki Saki' is sung by Neha Kakkar, Tulsi Kumar and B Praak. The music is recomposed and lyrics are penned by Tanishk Bagchi. While the choreography is done by Adil Sheikh.

Check out the song below:

Sharing her excitement, Nora had earlier said, "Getting the opportunity to be able to perform on a song like 'O Saki Saki', which is has been made on such an epic level by Tanishk, sung by Neha and Tulsi; is a dream. The way Tanishk has composed this song is out of this world and I knew visually I'll have to match up. I learnt to dance with fire fans for the first time within only three days, and I must say it was extremely challenging. As the fire fans were heavy and dancing with fire is very risky. it was difficult to manoeuvre and dance with them effortlessly. Thankfully, I had the drive to do it because I wanted the audience to see me add something new to my dance. The best part is I am acting in the film Batla House so my character's performance to the song 'O Saki Saki' in the film leads up to a very important sequence of events that carry the story forward. I am very grateful to Nikkhil Advani sir, Bhushan Kumar sir, John Abraham, T-series and Emmay Entertainment for giving me this opportunity. As an artist i always want to take it up another level,give something new to the audience and push my self further, Be it with my desi avatar or with the intense hook step in the video 'O Saki Saki', I am hoping I am able to achieve that and I'm looking forward to the audience to see my performance throughout the film."

Batla House is directed by Nikkhil Advani and is slated to release on Independence Day 2019.