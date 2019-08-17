Trending#

'Batla House' Box Office report day 2: John Abraham starrer mints Rs 24 crore

John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur starrer Batla House has minted Rs 24 crore after two days of its release


Shaheen Irani

DNA webdesk

Updated: Aug 17, 2019, 01:18 PM IST

John Abraham starrer Batla House which features Mrunal Thakur in the lead role, released on Independence Day. The movie hit theatres alongside Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi's film Mission Mangal.

The movie had an occupancy of 20-25% with decent opening of Rs. 15.55 crore. Batla House did not open to as great numbers as John Abaraham's 2018 Independence Day release Satyameva Jayate, and still has a lot of catching up to do with Mission Mangal making excellent numbers at the Box Office.

Batla House earned closer to Rs. 25 crore total by Friday. The movie minted Rs. 24.39 crore by earning Rs. 8.84 crore on Friday. Mission Mangal, on the other hand, earned Rs. 46. 44 crore by Friday.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#BatlaHouse faces the normal decline on Day 2 [working day after a big holiday]... Day 3 and 4 should witness an upward trend... Needs to pack solid numbers to record a strong *extended* weekend... Thu 15.55 cr [revised], Fri 8.84 cr. Total: 24.39 cr. India biz."

Here's his tweet:

Batla House, directed by Nikkhil Advani, is based on the real life encounter case which took place in Delhi's Batla House on September 19, 2008. The movie also features Dilbar famed Nora Fatehi in O Saki Saki recreation.

