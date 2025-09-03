Add DNA as a Preferred Source
HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Bastian Hospitality CEO issues first statement after Shilpa Shetty's restaurant shuts down: 'We're closing one chapter but...'

From mid-October, the iconic Bandra space will transform into Ammakai, a specialty South Indian restaurant. At the same time, Bastian is expanding its vibrant spirit to the shores of Juhu with the Bastian Beach Club.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 03, 2025, 05:53 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Shilpa Shetty's famous restaurant Bastian Bandra will shut down its operations after nine years with its last operational day on Thursday, September 4. As Bastian Bandra, the flagship that started it all, bids adieu, the brand looks forward to opening two exciting new chapters in its culinary journey.

From mid-October, the iconic Bandra space will transform into Ammakai, a specialty South Indian restaurant. Meaning the mother's hand, Ammakai will pay homage to the depth of South Indian culinary traditions, recipes steeped in heritage, enriched with regional flavours, and brought to life with the impeccable service and quality synonymous with the Bastian name. At the same time, Bastian is expanding its vibrant spirit to the shores of Juhu with the Bastian Beach Club. This new coastal destination will capture the brand's signature energy of indulgence and celebration.

Ranjit Bindra, Founder & CEO of Bastian Hospitality, issued a statement that read, "Bandra was where Bastian’s journey began, and it will always remain close to us. As we evolve, it feels right to honour the depth of South Indian cuisine through Ammakai, while also bringing the energy and indulgence of Bastian to Juhu in a fresh new way. We’re closing one chapter, but two new stories are waiting to be written, and we can’t wait to welcome you into them."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bastian (@bastianmumbai)

On Tuesday, Shilpa took to her Instagram Stories and made the announcement of Bastian Bandra closing its operations. She wrote, "This Thursday marks the end of an era as we bid farewell to one of Mumbai’s most iconic destinations – BASTIAN BANDRA. A venue that gave us countless memories, unforgettable nights, and moments that shaped the city’s nightlife now takes its final bow."

"To honour this legendary space, we’re curating a very special evening for our closest patrons – a night filled with nostalgia, energy, and magic, celebrating everything Bastian has stood for one last time. While we say goodbye to BASTIAN BANDRA, our Thursday night ritual Arcane Affair will continue next week at BASTIAN AT THE TOP, carrying forward the legacy in a brand-new chapter with brand new experiences", she added.

READ | Meet Pawan Kalyan's first wife Nandini, who dragged superstar to court, he paid her Rs 5 crore, then she disappeared

