Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bastar The Naxal Story movie review: Adah Sharma's follow up to The Kerala Story is even more violent, revolting

Federal Judge rejects motion to dismiss charges against Trump in documents case

'DMK, Congress have history of scams': PM Modi slams INDIA Bloc in Tamil Nadu

Meet actor who starved for nine days, survived on pani puri, one show made him star, now earns....

Amitabh Bachchan admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital, undergoes angioplasty

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Russia Polls 2024: Russians vote in election that holds little suspense after Putin crushed dissent

Bastar The Naxal Story movie review: Adah Sharma's follow up to The Kerala Story is even more violent, revolting

Federal Judge rejects motion to dismiss charges against Trump in documents case

10 Vitamin C rich foods to promote hair health

8 animals that live more than 100 years

5 ways to overcome alcohol addiction

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

T20 World Cup 2024 News: BCCI Not Considering Virat Kohli For The WC, Ajit Agarkar May Take Action

Big Breaking: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign, BJP-JJP Alliance In Trouble

Breaking News: CAA Implemented Across India, Centre Notifies Citizenship Amendment Act Rules

Meet actor who starved for nine days, survived on pani puri, one show made him star, now earns....

Meet Indian actress, who charges Rs 5 crore for 50-second ad; and it’s not Alia, Deepika, Katrina, Kareena or Samantha

Amitabh Bachchan admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital, undergoes angioplasty

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Bastar The Naxal Story movie review: Adah Sharma's follow up to The Kerala Story is even more violent, revolting

Adah Sharma's Bastar: The Naxal Story is brave but gruesome, violent, disturbing, shocking and almost every other adjective denoting revulsion.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 15, 2024, 03:23 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
Adah Sharma in Bastar (Image: Twitter)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Director: Sudipto Sen

Cast: Adah Sharma, Vijay Krishna, Yashpal Sharma, Shilpa Shukla, Raima Sen

Where to watch: Theatres 

Rating: 3 stars 

IG Neerja Madhavan (Adah Sharma) embarks on a mission to eliminate Naxalities from Bastar and hunt down the leader of extremists Lanka Reddy (Vijay Krishna). But ahead of her are several hurdles, even from the administration. Will Neerja succeed in hunting down Lanka? Can she 'liberate' the people of Bastar who are supposedly living in the fear of Maoists? Bastar attempts to answer these questions.

In 2023, Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, director Sudipto Sen, and actress Adah Sharma shocked the masses with their controversial film, The Kerala Story. When the same team comes up with a new film, you know that it will not be an easy watch. Like The Kerala Story, their new collaboration is also said to be inspired by true events. It is interspered with visuals that will make you uncomfortable. Bastar one-ups The Kerala Story in the revulsion and disturbing content department.

The film shows Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar as cruel overlords of that area who are terrorising the locals. It begins with visuals of the Maoist leader Lanka chopping a person into pieces just because he hoisted the Indian flag outside his house. The film paints Naxal insurgents as barbarians who are cruel and commit atrocities just to stay in power. To showcase their cruelty, director Sudipto Sen uses several scenes and sequences that are bound to leave sensitive viewers disturbed. Several moments in this two-and-a-half-hour almost made me walk out of the theatre.

The movie runs on two parallel narratives. On one side, there is a court case in which Lanka's associates call Neerja a terrorist, who they claim is killing innocents in the guise of a mission. On the other side, we see a pregnant Neerja fighting the insurgents. The film also adds a complicated sideplot of Lanka aiming to topple the Delhi government and replacing it with a single-party dictatorship.

Adah Sharma is the star of this film. She has shown great improvement as a performer. Whether it is gunning down an extremist, or confronting her concerned husband, Adah lets her eyes emote and that is a big win for her. Vijay Krishna- the antagonist, also makes an impact. He makes the character quite hateworthy, which is what was required of him. Yashpal Sharma also shines in his part despite limited screen time. Raima Sen and Shilpa Shukla also put up believable performances.

The film's runtime is one of the issues. The parallel narratives running concurrently confuse you initially. The gore and violence also goes overboard on many occasions. But, the makers have made sure to serve their purpose, giving their narrative in a manner that looks unfiltered and is definitely loud. Overall, Bastar: The Naxal Story is impactful but gruesome, violent, disturbing, and downright shocking.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Electoral bonds: SC raps SBI for not disclosing bond numbers, seeks response by March 18

Major setback for Delhi Capitals as England star pulls out of IPL 2024

Meet Pratibha Patil, lawyer who was India's first woman President, commuted death sentence of 35 people

Meet Indian genius who converted to Hinduism, was controversially denied Nobel Prize in 2005 for...

Embrace the Purity: Little Rituals, India and Asia's First MADE SAFE Certified Baby Care Brand

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Writer-actor Sukhmani Sadana ties the knot with producer Sunny Gill, shares dreamy wedding photos

Rakhi Sawant's ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani ties the knot with Bigg Boss 12-fame Somi Khan, calls it his 'first wedding'

Happy Women's Day 2024: Female athletes who broke barriers and set records to inspire worldwide

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement