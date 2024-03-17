Bastar The Naxal Story box office collection day 2: Adah Sharma-starrer continues to struggle, collects Rs 75 lakh

Bastar: The Naxal Story, helmed by Sudipto Sen and starring Adah Sharma, is estimated to earn Rs 75 lakh on day 2.

Adah Sharma's film, Bastar: The Naxal Story, released in theaters on Friday had a disappointing start and did not perform well at the box office on day 1. It failed to even cross the Rs 1 crore mark in earnings.

On day 1, the film collected Rs 40 lakh only. Now, as per early estimates by Sacnilk.com, the film showed a slight growth and is estimated to collect Rs 75 lakh at the box office on day 2.

The movie Bastar: The Naxal Story draws inspiration from real events involving Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region. It highlights the impact of Naxalism, which has resulted in numerous casualties and extensive damage to national assets over the past fifty years in independent India.

Following the release of the teaser and trailer, some individuals criticized Bastar: The Naxal Story, likening it to the controversial film The Kerala Story, and called it a propaganda film. However, in a recent interview, Adah, who made her acting debut in 1920 London, addressed these accusations against her film.

Speaking to News18, the actress said, "Once people watch the film, they’ll understand what it’s about. But like I said even during The Kerala Story, it’s a democracy – people can choose to watch a film or not, they can comment after watching a film or not. And we should also be respecting those who are making comments without watching the film because that’s their choice."

