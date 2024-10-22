Abhishek Bachchan is currently busy shooting for Housefull 5 in London. The film, set to release in 2025, also stars Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Chunky Pandey in the lead roles.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been at the centre of major speculations amid the rumours of their divorce. Many videos of the couple, new and old, have been going viral on social media, with netizens drawing connections with the ongoing turmoil in their life. Now, a video of Abhishek Bachchan is going viral on social media wherein Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's son was spotted at the Mumbai airport, accompanied by his friend, producer Bunty Walia, and his son.

In the video shared by a paparazzo on social media, Abhishek Bachchan looks visibly annoyed walking out of the airport. Dressed in a blue sweatshirt and beige pants, Abhishek Bachchan could be seen solemnly greeting the paparazzi with folded hands and saying, "Bas bhaiya abhi ho gaya, thank you (Brother, that is enough. Thank you)."

For the first time, in a long time, Abhishek Bachchan looked a tad bit uncomfortable. Neither did he stop to pose for the paparazzi, nor did he smile for the photographers. In a similar incident, in August, Abhishek Bachchan, accompanied by his mother Jaya Bachchan, and sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda, avoided the paparazzi and just folded his hands in 'namaste'.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who got married in April 2007, have been embroiled in major controversy with netizens speculating that something is amiss between the Bachchan family and their bahu. No family member has given any official statement about the same till now.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan is currently busy shooting for Housefull 5 in London. The film, set to release in 2025, also stars Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Chunky Pandey in the lead roles.

