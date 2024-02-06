'Barbaad kar diya': Malvi Malhotra accuses Vikram Bhatt of non-payment of dues, Krishna Bhatt reacts

Malvi Malhotra said that when she called and messaged Vikram Bhatt for payment follow-up, he didn’t answer.

Malvi Malhotra, who has worked in Hindi, Malayalam and Telugu films, accused Vikram Bhatt of non-payment of dues. The actress worked with the filmmaker for a music video titled Barbaad Kar Diya Tere Pyaar Ne directed by his daughter Krishna Bhatt.

She alleged that when she called Vikram for payment follow-up, he didn’t revert. On Monday, Malvi issued and official statement and said, “I worked with Vikram Bhatt production for a song, directed by Krishna Bhatt, last year. The name of the song was Barbaad Kar Diya. I was very busy with my film shoots down south but Bhatts are a name in the industry and when they approached me to do a song with their production, I took out time of my busy schedule. I didn't want to miss this opportunity and I trusted them.”

She further mentioned, “Post shoot, I sent them an invoice for the payment which was pending but they stopped responding and kept on delaying it. I avoided it but when Venus (production company) approached me, telling me that they were releasing the song and asked me to promote it, I again asked them for my payments but I didn't get any response. After a few months, Vikram Bhatt again asked me to work for their next but I completely avoided it because as an artist, we need respect and our payment which we deserve for our hard work. I’m sharing this only to aware people because I don’t want any other artist to suffer the same.”

As per The Free Press Journal report, when the portal asked Krishna about the same, she said, “I have no idea. It's also a Venus video. I don't even know about the quote Malvi has given. I don't want to comment on something I've not read.”

Meanwhile, Malvi featured in many music videos including Sohni Mutiyaar, Dhol Wajda, Shining Star, Karobar, Darshan Deja Ni, Dance Soniye.