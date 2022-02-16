Bappi Lahiri dies: Superhit songs of the 'Disco King'

Singer-composer Bappi Lahiri, who popularised disco music in India in the 80s and 90s, has died following multiple health issues, a doctor treating him said on Wednesday. He was 69.

Bappi Lahiri died on Tuesday night at the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu.

"Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight," Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, told PTI.

The singer-composer, a familiar figure for many with his trademark gold chains that he wore for luck and his sunglasses, was known for his songs in several films of the late 70s-80s.

Here's a list of some iconic songs of the late Disco King that you must listen to.

Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re

This foot-tapping number from the film 'Saaheb' was crooned by S. Janaki and Bappi. The song is played to date.

Yaad Aa Raha Hai

From Mithun Chakraborty starrer 'Disco Dancer', this chartbuster number by Bappi Da took the nation by storm. A party favourite, 'Yaad Aa Raha Hai' is still among one of his best numbers.

Koi Yahan Aha Nache Nache

Every time this peppy song is played, it makes dance lovers hit the floor. Inspired from the English pop hit Video Killed The Radio Star (1979), crooned by The Buggles, Bappi Da's electronic disco number was sung by Usha Uthup and him.

De De Pyaar De

A wedding favourite number, this song from the film 'Sharaabi' made Bappi Da a household name. It was crooned by Kishore Kumar.

Tamma Tamma Loge

From the 1989 film, 'Thanedaar', this song sung by Bappi Lahiri and Anuradha Paudwal is one of his most iconic numbers. The song features Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt.

Among many other songs that 'Disco King' Bappi Da had in his repertoire were 'Raat Baaqi Baat Baaqi', 'Dil Mein Ho Tum', 'Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy Aaja', 'Rambha Ho Ho Ho', 'Oh La La', 'Tune Maari Entiryaan', 'Bhankas', and others.

(With inputs from PTI)