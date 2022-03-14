Bappa Lahiri reveals late father Bappi Lahiri’s last words to him

On February 15, 2022, the 'King of Disco,' Bappi Lahiri, passed away, leaving a great vacuum in the music industry. Despite the fact that the famed musician's death came as a shock to his family, Bappi Lahiri's son Bappa Lahiri still sheds tears when discussing his bond with his father. Bappa, the late singer's son, recently spoke up about his father's final remarks to him in an interview with ETimes.

Bappa, who lives in the United States, spoke of his last trip to India to meet Bappi Lahiri.

Bappa explained that he arrived in April 2021 and left in July, but Bappi Lahiri said 'ek mahina ruk jao,' then it was his nephew's birthday, and he said aur ruk jao, then it was my son's birthday, and finally mine - he kept him back each time. He kept stopping me from leaving.

He promised him that he will be travelling to the United States shortly when he finally left on December 3. However, he was admitted to the hospital after a few months. He kept calling out Bappa's name at the hospital. And Bappa was planning a trip to India.

Bappa revealed that during his last conversation with the great musician, he told him that if anything happened, 'humko bahut kasht hoga' since he loved them so much.

Bappa then went on to say that he believes that 'kasht unko bhi bahut ho raha hoga' because he was so attached to them. Words can't express what a wonderful father he was. He is sure the late singer is listening to his family from somewhere.