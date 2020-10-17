Bandra court orders FIR against Kangana Ranaut, Rangoli Chandel for allegedly instigating communal tension

In a recent piece of news, a Bandra court has directed the Mumbai police to lodge a First Information Report (FIR) against actress Kangana Ranaut and his sister based on a private complaint filed before it on Friday.

The two have been accused of spreading communal hatred, using offensive language and making derogatory comments against Bollywood and Maharashtra's Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in their tweets and interviews. The complainant has also alleged that both Kangana and Rangoli have been speaking ill about the media too.

Consequently, based on Munnawaral aka Sahil Ahsrafali Sayyed's complaint, the court directed the state's police to file an FIR against the actress and her sister.

Meanwhile, Sayyed has alleged that he first tried filing a complaint against Kangana and Rangoli in Bandra police station but because they didn't pay cognisance, he sought the Bandra court's refuge and moved it through his counsel.

Days ago, Tumakuru district court in Karnataka ordered a First Information Report to be filed against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut. The action was taken after a lawyer, L Ramesh Naik, had complained against her tweet in which she slammed the protests against the centre's farm laws.

"The office is hereby directed to issue intimation to the circle police inspector of Kyathasandra police station along with (a) photostat copy of the complaint for the report," the court ordered.

Kangana had called people protesting against the farm laws as 'terrorists'. "People who spread misinformation and rumours about CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) that caused riots are the same people who are now spreading misinformation about Farmers bill and causing terror in the nation, they are terrorists," she had tweeted on September 21.

Kangana Ranaut has been making headlines for her bold claims about Bollywood. She has earlier stated that a few personalities run the industry, and drugs consumption is common in parties.

She is also in a tussle with the Maharashtra Government and is fighting a case in Bombay High Court, seeking Rs 2 crore compensation for the demolishing of her bungalow in Bandra.