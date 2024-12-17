Arjun Rampal's surprise cameo as the poet Imroz Dehelvi has captured viewers' hearts in the second season of Bandish Bandits.

India’s most-loved musical drama, Bandish Bandits returned on Prime Video with its much-awaited second season, and it has been revelling in rave reviews from critics and audiences alike since its global premiere on December 13. A melodic continuation of Radhe and Tamanna’s story, which viewers have grown to love over the years, the sophomore season has garnered widespread praise for its engaging premise boasting unexpected twists, dynamic soundtrack, stellar performances by the beloved cast, and the addition of new cast members who bring an interesting spin to this chapter - especially the surprise cameo of Arjun Rampal as Imroz Dehelvi. As Rampal’s cameo as a charming writer continues to capture viewers’ hearts, director Anand Tiwari shared insights about his character and revealed why the versatile actor was the perfect choice to bring Dehelvi to life in Bandish Bandits Season 2.

Challenging cliches and redefining how viewers perceive poets on screen, Anand Tiwari shared his perspective, saying, “We often picture writers and poets in kurta-pajamas, barefoot, carrying a bag. But they can be anything, come from anywhere - even a music school. I wanted Imroz Dehelvi to surprise the audience, to challenge expectations and seeing Arjun Rampal as that poet definitely breaks the stereotype. Arjun is a dear friend who graciously said yes without knowing much about the role. His depth, security, and gravitas are qualities I have seen him portray in so many films and discovered even more so while working with him on Nail Polish - made him the ideal Imroz.”

Spilling the beans on the chemistry between Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta as Imroz and Nandini, respectively, Anand highlighted, "What struck me was the chemistry they shared in Dhaakad - it was understated yet magnetic. That dynamic felt tailor-made for this series. Their connection is defined by what’s unsaid. A simple exchange like 'I've come,' or 'All the best' carries layers of meaning. That’s the beauty of a mature relationship - the unspoken emotions create the most profound bond. We’ve worked to translate that subtlety into their story, making it authentic and deeply moving."

Created by Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari, who has also directed the series, Bandish Bandits is a Leo Media Collective Private Limited production, written by Tiwari in collaboration with Atmika Didwania and Karan Singh Tyagi. The new season features a stellar ensemble cast, including Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry, Sheeba Chaddha, Atul Kulkarni, Rajesh Tailang, and Kunaal Roy Kapur, alongside new additions such as Divya Dutta, Rohan Gurbaxani, Yashaswini Dayama, Aaliyah Qureshi, and Saurabh Nayyar in pivotal roles. Bandish Bandits Season 2 is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide.

