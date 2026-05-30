Bandar is 'not an anti-women film': Nikhil Dwivedi makes big statements on justice, Twisha Sharma's death case

Nikhil Dwivedi, the producer of Bobby Deol-starrer Bandar, has reflected on the movie's theme and even made a statement on injustice and crimes against women.

Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi has opened up about his upcoming film, Bobby Deol-starrer Bandar, and even reflected on its theme and relevance. The dark thriller revolves around Samar (Bobby) who claims that he's been framed by Sapna Pabbi and is serving a jail sentence. Bandar explores the complex, modern-day aftermath of a #MeToo allegation within a deeply flawed legal framework. In the recent promotional activity, Nikhil joined The Newshour at 9 on Times Now, debating gender, equal rights, and legal accountability. Is Bandar an anti-women film? Nikhil was asked the burning question, and he responded with clarity, mentioning the crime against women, including the recent Twisha Sharma case.

Nikhil Dwivedi on Bandar being an 'anti-women' film

Nikhil revealed that the story carried emotional weight for him and clarified that Bandar doesn't position itself against women. He said, "The subject was, and the people who got involved eventually became close to my heart."

Watch the trailer of Bandar

Nikhil Dwivedi on Twisha Sharma

The host further asked if the film would display men as the victims, amid the tragic death of Twisha Sharma, Nikhil stated that his film is not against women. "Whatever is happening with Twisha, we have been observing too. It's unfortunate. It needs to be investigated. If there is a crime involved over there, people need to be punished." Nikhil emphasised that Bandar is not an anti-women film, but "it's a pro-justice film". "We have to understand that nobody is saying, please don't believe women when they have been wronged," Nikhil asserted.

Nikhil Dwivedi on justice for all genders

Speaking about unbiased justice, Nikhil added that we have to believe in justice as well. He said, "We want to believe in justice more than we want to believe a particular gender... that is the hallmark of our constitution, our law. This is where the principle of our democracy stands. Justice needs to prevail." Bandar will be released in cinemas on June 5, 2026.