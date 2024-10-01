Bandaa Singh Chaudhary trailer: Arshad Warsi goes lethal to save his family from violence and communalism in Punjab

Arshad Warsi returned to hardcore masala actioner after Zila Ghaziabad (2013), but netizens weren't really impressed with the first glimpse.

Arshad Warsi, who is known for his comedic performances, has now turned action hero with his upcoming film, Bandaa Singh Chaudhary. Set in the aftermath of the 1971 Indo-Pak war, a new battle emerged—one that threatened the very fabric of India. Punjab became the epicentre of rising communal tensions. Bandaa Singh Chaudhary is fighting to protect the soul of a nation. A tale of fractured communities searching for unity amid chaos.

Arshad Warsi, who takes on the role of a man who is fighting a losing battle, says, “This film digs deep into the raw emotions of people who were thrust into a storm of violence and fear. My character is a person who reiterates that even in the darkest times, the human spirit has the courage to rise above all.”

The communal riots that scarred families and displaced thousands found their human voice in Bandaa Singh Chaudhary. Meher Vij, who portrays a woman battling unimaginable loss, shares, “This story is personal. It’s about finding hope and love when everything else crumbles. It’s about standing strong when the world falls apart around you.”

Soon after the trailer dropped, several netizens had mixed reactions to the trailer. A netizen joked, "Kon dekhega yeh film." Another netizen wrote, "Yeh movie aaj ka date mein out of date and this movie is not suited to Arshad." One of the netizens wrote, "Another agenda by Bollywood to create a rift between Hindu and Sikh. The theme of this movie is bad."

For producer Arbaaz Khan, the film's message of unity is at its core. “Bandaa Singh Chaudhary is not a story of struggle—it’s reflective of the strength of a nation that refuses to be broken by divisive forces. It’s powerful, emotional, and absolutely necessary for the times we live in.” Bandaa Singh Chaudhary will be released in cinemas on October 25.

Read: Meet actor who suffered 14 back-to-back flops, struggled to pay rent, then won National Award, SRK revived his career