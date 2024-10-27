Residents of Punjab villages got emotional after watching Bandaa Singh Chaudhary, starring Arshad Warsi and Meher Vij.

Bandaa Singh Chaudhary, starring Arshad Warsi and Meher Vij, has finally been released in theaters. The film is based on the atrocities, communal violence, and conflicts that occurred in Punjab during the 1980s. It sheds light on a chapter of Punjab's history that is not widely known.

Some residents of Punjab villages have reacted to the film and are overwhelmed by how it authentically portrays their struggles. They feel moved by the depiction of the hardships their families faced during that difficult time.

Recalling the horrific incident, resident Krishnadevi says, “My father owned a shop in the village. People often come there to buy things. One such evening, some people came, did not listen to Papa, and shot him. At the same time, my sister was washing dishes; they also shot her. After this, they entered the house to shoot my sister. My mother was in the kitchen, and they also shot her. I was not at home. When I went to Pind, I saw that everyone was being taken in a trolley. My uncle lived in Ferozepur. All the dead bodies were brought there and then cremated. No one allowed me to see the faces of the dead people of my family till the last moment. But I removed the clothes from everyone's heads and looked at their faces. I don't want to recall that moment.”

Ram Bilas, another victim from Faridkot, gets emotional and shares, "I had 2 nieces; they were killed. I had one sister; she was also killed. Our brother-in-law was not spared either. Everyone was brutally murdered. In our family, 6-7 people were killed. At that time, the atmosphere was so dangerous that we didn't know if we would survive until tomorrow. We couldn't leave the house after 6 PM. There was fear of militants. Late in the evening, two people came to our house and knocked on the door. They had weapons, including an AK- 47. They threatened us and the villagers. They asked us to leave the village. The atmosphere of fear increased so much that in 1977, we left the village and went to Rajasthan. Hindus were driven out. The militants looted money from the villagers and took land and houses at a cheap price."

For the unersed, the movie is based on true events from 1970s Punjab. It follows the story of a man who stands up to ISI militants when they try to force him out of his home and village. Directed by Abhishek Saxena, the film is produced by Arbaaz Khan Productions.

