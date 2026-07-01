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'Band karo yeh sab': Neha Dhupia calls out paps for taking 'back shots'

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'Band karo yeh sab': Neha Dhupia gets angry at paps for taking 'back shots', filming her from behind; watch

Neha Dhupia confronted photographers at a Mumbai event after noticing them repeatedly recording and posting videos of her from behind on social media.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jul 01, 2026, 01:02 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'Band karo yeh sab': Neha Dhupia gets angry at paps for taking 'back shots', filming her from behind; watch
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Actress Neha Dhupia recently lost her cool with the paparazzi at a Mumbai event after noticing photographers recording videos of her from behind.

A video of the interaction has now gone viral on social media, showing the actress confronting photographers and questioning why such clips continue to be filmed and shared online despite repeated requests to stop.

Neha Slams Paparazzi Over 'Back-Shot' Videos

Addressing the photographers, Neha said, "Yeh badtameezi se backshot kaun leta hai tumlog me se? Kaun leta hai? Band karo." Expressing her frustration further, she added, "Mera nahi karna hai. Kisi ka nahi karna hai. Bol bol kar thak gaye hain. Bag utha kar, book utha kar, backwards walking karke. Yeh sab nahi chalega abhi. Band karo yeh sab. Hum log bahut izzat se karte hai aap logon se baat. Mat karo."

The actress made it clear that she considers the practice disrespectful and urged photographers to stop recording such videos altogether.

Internet Divided Over The Incident

The clip quickly became a topic of discussion online. Many social media users supported Neha, saying celebrities have every right to set boundaries and object to intrusive filming. Others, however, debated whether such incidents have become an unavoidable aspect of celebrity life and public attention.

Several Actresses Have Raised Similar Concerns

Neha is not the first celebrity to speak out against the issue.

In the past, actresses including Janhvi Kapoor, Manushi Chhillar, Rashami Desai, Shanaya Kapoor and Ayesha Khan have also criticised paparazzi for filming them from behind, calling the practice intrusive and disrespectful.

Neha's Recent Projects

On the work front, Neha was last seen in the Netflix series Single Papa, which also featured Kunal Kemmu, Manoj Pahwa, Ayesha Raza Mishra and Prajakta Koli. Apart from acting, Neha also hosts her YouTube show, Double Date!, alongside her husband, actor Angad Bedi.

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