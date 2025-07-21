'Band karo...': Amitabh Bachchan gets angry at paps for filming him outside his Mumbai home, watch viral video

Amitabh Bachchan is known for maintaining grace in public appearances. He rarely interacts with the paparazzi but when he does, he usually greets them politely with folded hands, but this time he lost his cool.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, known for his calm and dignified presence, was recently seen losing his cool at a paparazzo outside his Mumbai home. The rare moment was caught on camera and is now going viral online.

Big B Gets Irritated While Stepping Out of His House

In the video, Big B can be seen stepping out of his Juhu bungalow wearing a white kurta-pyjama and his signature shawl. However, the moment he noticed a paparazzo filming him, he appeared visibly upset and walked towards him, saying, "Aye, video mat nikalo, band karo!" His stern tone left the cameraperson taken aback.

Amitabh Bachchan is known for maintaining grace in public appearances. He rarely interacts with the paparazzi but when he does, he usually greets them politely with folded hands. Sunday's fan meet outside his home, where he waves to fans, is a long-standing tradition.

This sudden irritation from the actor has surprised fans, who are used to seeing a much more composed Big B.

What’s Next for Big B?

Amitabh Bachchan is currently enjoying the success of Kalki 2898 AD, where he plays the powerful role of Ashwatthama. The film is inspired by the Mahabharata and stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan.

He is also expected to return in Brahmastra Part 2 (no update on the shoot yet), Section 84, co-starring Nimrat Kaur, Diana Penty, and Abhishek Banerjee