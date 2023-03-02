'Band baja diya unhone': Honey Singh reacts to blockbuster success of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan

Honey Singh-Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan has broken several records, and it has become the perfect comeback for the actor. The Siddharth Anand directorial has grossed over Rs 1000 crores worldwide, and it is still minting money. The success of Pathaan has broken several myths, and despite all odds and hate-mongering, Pathaan went on to become a global success.

Rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh has also reacted to Khan's comeback and cited it as an example of 'never giving up.' In a video shared by paparazzi Pallav Paliwal, Honey Singh was captured at an event, and he opened up about how Shah Rukh Khan was written off by people, but Pathaan proved them wrong. He said, "Bol rahe the log, Shah Rukh Khan khatam ho gaya, Shah Rukh Khan khatam ho gaya... yeh nahi chal rahi... woh nahi chal rahi hai. Band baja ke rakh di unhone (People were saying Shah Rukh Khan is finished. Films are not working. But he broke all the records)." When he was asked if he has seen Pathaan, Honey Singh added that he has not seen it yet.

Honey Singh and SRK have earlier collaborated for the chartbuster Lungi Dance from Chennai Express (2013). Recently, Honey Singh launched his album Honey 3.0. This is the singer's third album after nine years since his last album was Desi Kalakaar in 2014. Singh had almost disappeared from the music scene because of his mental health issues. The singer recently shared that he was helped by Bollywood stars when he was in his bad phase with Deepika Padukone suggesting him a doctor in Delhi, Akshay Kumar checking on him regularly, and even Shah Rukh Khan lending his support to him.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Honey Singh said, "Shah Rukh bhai ne kafi support kiya, Akshay paji ke phone aate the. Main phone pe bhi baat nahi karta tha. 5 sal maine phone pe baat nahi ki kisi se, 3 saal maine television nahi dekha. Running information mujhe trigger karti thi (Shah Rukh also supported me a lot, Akshay used to call me. I didn't even use to talk to phone. I didn't talk on phone for 5 years, didn't watch TV for 3 years as running information used to trigger me)", the singer concluded.