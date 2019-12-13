'Balakot Airstrike': Sanjay Leela Bhansali to co-produce film based on the historic event, directed by Abhishek Kapoor

One of the most memorable events that took place in India was The Balakot Airstrike. It took place during the wee hours of February 26, 2019, when Indian warplanes crossed the border in the disputed region of Kashmir and dropped bombs near the town of Balakot in Pakistan. Now, a film has been announced on the Balakot Airstrike. This will be the second film after the successful Uri: The Surgical Strike starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role.

Talking about Balakot Airstrike, the film will be directed by Abhishek Kapoor and produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali along with Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain and Pragya Kapoor. The film will celebrate the valour and bravery of the Indian Air Force while paying a humble tribute to these Sons of the Nation and their never-say-die spirit."

About the film, Bhansali stated, "It is a story of bravery, patriotism and love for the country. This film is my way of giving tribute to the heroes who have made India their priority. We endeavour that their story and bravery reaches to everyone in the right way."

While Bhushan said, "This will be one of our biggest projects for next year. It's extremely close to all of us at T-Series because of the sentiment it carries. I have always been a patriot and it gives me immense pleasure to present the story of the bravado of our IAF officers. Wing Commander Abhinandan is a national hero and the Balakot Airstrike 2019 happens to be an event of immense pride for the entire nation. There are some stories in the history of India that need to be retold. This is one of them."

Whereas Abhishek shared, "To be entrusted with one of India's bravest stories is an honour for me. I remember the emotions that ran through the entire country when the strike was carried out. I am determined to do justice to this story in my endeavour to bring it to the silver screen."