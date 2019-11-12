'Bala' Box Office Report Day 4: Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, Bhumi Pednekar's film crosses Rs 50 crore mark

There's no stopping for Ayushmann Khurrana at the box office. The National Award-winning actor is giving hit after hit from the past couple of years. Moreover, he has had more than one release every year and has been maintaining an amazing track record. His latest release Bala which is based on suffering from alopecia (premature balding) and how he gets in societal pressure and lack of confidence has received thumbs up from the audience and critics. Along with Ayushmann, Bala also stars Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles.

The film had a great opening weekend and minted about Rs 42 crore as per reports in Box Office India. Now, the first Monday collections are out and Bala has passed the litmus test with flying colours. As per the trading website, it has made about Rs 8 crore approx which is better than his last release Dream Girl. The total collections until now are Rs 50.25 crore approx.

Check it out in detail below:

Friday - Rs 9.50 crore approx

Saturday - Rs 15 crore approx

Sunday - Rs 17.75 crore approx

Monday - Rs 8 crore approx

TOTAL - Rs 50.25 crore approx

While trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#Bala crosses â‚¹ 50 cr... Remarkable hold on Day 4... Trends better than Ayushmann’s last hit #DreamGirl [Day 4: â‚¹ 7.43 cr]... Holiday on Day 5 [#GuruNanakJayanti] should only boost biz... Fri 10.15 cr, Sat 15.73 cr, Sun 18.07 cr, Mon 8.26 cr. Total: â‚¹ 52.21 cr. #India biz."

Praising Ayushmann's track record, he also wrote, "Ayushmann Khurrana is having a dream run at the BO... With #Bala - his seventh hit in a row - his choice of stories + BO earnings mirrors the fact that the actor is on a roll... Very rarely does one see a scoreboard like this in our industry... Wow, just wow! @ayushmannk"

Take a look:

Bala is directed by Amar Kaushik, who last hit was his directorial debut Stree released in 2018.