'Bala' Box Office Report Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, Bhumi Pednekar's continue to rock on opening weekend

Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Bala' has a great opening weekend at the box office.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Bala hit the screens on Friday. The movie is based on pre-mature balding and the trailers have left an impressive mark on everyone. On its opening day, Bala witnessed 25-30% occupancy report during the morning shows. However, on Friday, the movie recorded 13th best opening of the year and also beat the collections of Ayushmann's earlier release Dream Girl by minting Rs 9.50 crore approx.

Now as per reports in Box Office India, the third-day collections of Bala are out. On Sunday, it made about Rs 17.50 crore approx and the total collections of the opening weekend are Rs 42 crore approx. However, this is a little lower than Dream Girl's opening weekend collections which have been the best of Ayushmann until now.

Check it out in detail below:

Friday - Rs 9.50 crore approx

Saturday - Rs 15 crore approx

Sunday - Rs 17.50 crore approx

TOTAL - Rs 42 crore approx

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh went on to tweet, "#Bala is rocking... Packs a fantastic total in its opening weekend... Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities - which were decent/good - join the party on Day 3... Mon biz crucial will give an idea of its lifetime biz... Fri 10.15 cr, Sat 15.73 cr, Sun 18.07 cr. Total: ₹ 43.95 cr. #India biz."

He further tweeted, "#AyushmannKhurrana versus #AyushmannKhurrana... *Opening Weekend* biz:

2019: #DreamGirl ₹ 44.57 cr

2019: #Bala ₹ 43.95 cr

2018: #BadhaaiHo ₹ 45.70 cr [extended 4-day wknd]

2019: #Article15 ₹ 20.04 cr

2018: #AndhaDhun ₹ 15 cr

2017: #ShubhMangalSaavdhan ₹ 14.46 cr

2017: #BareillyKiBarfi ₹ 11.52 cr

#India biz."

Bala is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan.