'Bala' Box Office Report Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, Bhumi Pednekar's continue to rock on opening weekend

Headlines

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail unveils new JioBook at Rs 16,499, know how and where to buy

7 things you should never search on Google

Richa Chadha shoots Aaina with The Chronicles of Narnia-fame British actor William Moseley in London

ED attaches assets linked to Lalu Yadav’s family in land for job scam

Shabana Azmi to be part of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne: Deets inside

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail unveils new JioBook at Rs 16,499, know how and where to buy

7 things you should never search on Google

‘What did police do for 14 days?’ Supreme Court's stern statement on Manipur viral video case

MS Dhoni's luxury car collection 

Diabetes: Tips to choose the right footwear

5 iconic forts of Rajasthan built by Rajput emperors

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

‘What did police do for 14 days?’ Supreme Court's stern statement on Manipur viral video case

Ashes 2023: As Stuart Broad Announces Retirement, Here Are Three Biggest Controversies Of His Career

Manipur Violence: TMC MP Derek O'Brien gets aggressive, slams PM for no discussion in Parliament

Richa Chadha shoots Aaina with The Chronicles of Narnia-fame British actor William Moseley in London

Kangana Ranaut slammed for saying Bhagavad Gita reference was her 'favourite part' in Oppenheimer: 'What a hypocrite'

Alia Bhatt shares smiling photo with Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar; thanks fans for showering love on RRKPK

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

'Bala' Box Office Report Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam, Bhumi Pednekar's continue to rock on opening weekend

Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Bala' has a great opening weekend at the box office.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 11, 2019, 02:09 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Bala hit the screens on Friday. The movie is based on pre-mature balding and the trailers have left an impressive mark on everyone. On its opening day, Bala witnessed 25-30% occupancy report during the morning shows. However, on Friday, the movie recorded 13th best opening of the year and also beat the collections of Ayushmann's earlier release Dream Girl by minting Rs 9.50 crore approx.

Now as per reports in Box Office India, the third-day collections of Bala are out. On Sunday, it made about Rs 17.50 crore approx and the total collections of the opening weekend are Rs 42 crore approx. However, this is a little lower than Dream Girl's opening weekend collections which have been the best of Ayushmann until now.

Check it out in detail below:

Friday - Rs 9.50 crore approx

Saturday - Rs 15 crore approx

Sunday - Rs 17.50 crore approx

TOTAL - Rs 42 crore approx

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh went on to tweet, "#Bala is rocking... Packs a fantastic total in its opening weekend... Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities - which were decent/good - join the party on Day 3... Mon biz crucial will give an idea of its lifetime biz... Fri 10.15 cr, Sat 15.73 cr, Sun 18.07 cr. Total: ₹ 43.95 cr. #India biz."

He further tweeted, "#AyushmannKhurrana versus #AyushmannKhurrana... *Opening Weekend* biz:
2019: #DreamGirl ₹ 44.57 cr
2019: #Bala ₹ 43.95 cr
2018: #BadhaaiHo ₹ 45.70 cr [extended 4-day wknd]
2019: #Article15 ₹ 20.04 cr
2018: #AndhaDhun ₹ 15 cr
2017: #ShubhMangalSaavdhan ₹ 14.46 cr
2017: #BareillyKiBarfi ₹ 11.52 cr
#India biz."

Bala is directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet the 12-year-old millionaire CEO who retired on her birthday

DCW chief Swati Maliwal meets undercare Manipur BJP MLA, writes to party chief Nadda

Shabana Azmi to be part of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne: Deets inside

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani's Reliance Retail brought these luxury Italian brands to India in deals worth Rs 2000 crore

IMD weather update: Several states, including Delhi, UP, likely to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

In Pics: Australia beat India to clinch maiden World Test Championship title

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE