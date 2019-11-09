Bala Box Office Report Day 1: Ayushmann Khurrana's latest release replaces DreamGirl as 2019's 13th highest opening film

Bala starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles, had an occupancy lesser than Ayushmann's last release Dream Girl. However, Bala has finally shown its magic and the movie has now replaced Dream Girl as the 13th highest-grossing film of 2019.

Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Bala earned Rs. 9.50-9.75 crore on its opening day. On the other hand Dream Girl, starring Ayushmann with Nushrat Bharucha, had minted Rs. 9.43 crore net. The movie also had a wider release in comparison to Dream Girl. Apart from Dream Girl, Bala has also managed to beat Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike and Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De.

Bala worked well with mass audiences in Uttar Pradesh, Central India and Rajasthan. The movie also picked up well at multiplexes in Mumbai and Bangalore. The movie, however, failed to perform well in Gujarat and Saurashtra. Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 is working well there.

Here are the top 20 highest opening films of 2019:

1. Bharat - 41,62,00,000

2. Mission Mangal - 28,45,00,000

3. Saaho - 25,82,00,000

4. Kesari - 20,40,00,000

5. Kabir Singh - 20,22,00,000

6. Gully Boy - 19,26,00,000

7. Kalank - 18,45,00,000

8. Housefull 4 - 17,53,00,000

9. Total Dhamaal - 15,91,00,000

10. Batla House - 14,81,00,000

11. Super 30 - 11,77,00,000

12. Student Of The Year - 11,21,00,000

13. Bala - 9,75,00,000 apprx

14. Dream Girl - 9,43,00,000

15. Uri - The Surgical Strike - 8,49,00,000

16. De De Pyaar De - 8,13,00,000

17. Luka Chuppi - 7,76,00,000

18. Manikarnika - Queen Of Jhansi - 7,66,00,000

19. Romeo Akbar Walter - 5,47,00,000

20. Badla - 4,79,00,000

Bala released alongside Sooraj Pancholi's Satellite Shankar, which perfromed poor. The movie only collected Rs. 10 lakhs. Bala faced tough competition from Housefull 4, which had been working well at the Box Office since two weeks, especially in Gujarat.

(All Box Office numbers via Box Office India)