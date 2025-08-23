'Bakwas hai': Sunita Ahuja's FIRST reaction to divorce rumours with Govinda amid reports of court case

The report further claimed that since June, the two have been trying to work things out; however, Sunita Ahuja is the only one who has been punctual about appearing in court, but Govinda has been a no-show.

Several media reports, on Friday, claimed that Sunita Ahuja has filed for a divorce from Govinda in Bandra Family Court. Reports state that Sunita Ahuja has applied for a divorce on the grounds of 'adultery, cruelty and desertion.' However, in an exclusive reaction to the news reports, Sunita Ahuja said, 'Bakwas Hai'. A report in Hauterrfly claimed that Govinda's wife has filed for a divorce from him under Section 13 (1) (i), (ia), (ib) of the Hindu Marriage Act 1955.

The report further claimed that since June, the two have been trying to work things out; however, Sunita Ahuja is the only one who has been punctual about appearing in court, but Govinda has been a no-show.

In her most recent vlog, Sunita Ahuja addressed divorce rumours with Govinda while visiting Mahalaxmi Mandir. Breaking down in tears, the star wife said, "Main jab Govinda se mili tab maine maata se wahi maanga ke meri shaadi usse ho jaaye aur jeevan acche se jaaye. Maata ne sab mannat poori kiya. Bacche bhi de diye dono. Par har sach milna aasan nahi hota, unch-neech ho jaata hai. Par main maata pe itna vishwas karti hoon ke aaj main agar kuch dekh bhi rahi hoon, toh main jaanti hoon jo mera ghar todne ki koshish karega, usko toh woh baithi hai Maa Kaali."(When I met Govinda, I prayed to the Goddess that I should get married to him and have a good life. The Goddess fulfilled all my wishes—she even blessed me with two children. But not every truth in life is easy; there are always ups and downs. Still, I have so much faith in the Goddess that whatever I am witnessing today, I know that whoever tries to break my home, Maa Kaali is there).

