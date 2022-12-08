Bajrangi Bhaijaan star Harshaali Malhotra steals limelight at Salaam Venky premiere, Aamir Khan stuns in all-grey look

Harshaali Malhotra- Aamir Khan

Kajol's latest film Salaam Venky had a lavish premiere in Mumbai on Wednesday, and it was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. Esha Deol, Sharad Kelkar Vatsal Sheth, Ishita Dutta, Aahana Kumra, Madhoo, cricketer Yuvraj Singh, Kajol's Fanna co-star Aamir Khan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan star Harshaali Malhotra were among the attendees.

The photos and videos from the premiere night went viral, and netizens were in awe of Aamir Khan's all-grey look. Laal Singh Chaddha star was spotted attending the screening in a denim jacket with matching pants. Before heading towards screening, he posed for the camera, and his look went viral in no time.

Watch Aamir Khan posing for paparazzi

Similarly, Bajrangi Bhaijaan's Munni aka Harshaali Malhotra stunned the media and netizens as she was spotted after years of the film's release. Harshaali has grown up as a beautiful young girl, and netizens have fallen in love with Munni again.

Watch Harshaali Malhotra posing for cameras

As soon as the videos of Harshaali got surfaced, netizens quickly shared their views about the grown-up Munni. A user wrote, "Kitni bdi ho gyi munni bt really jitni choti cute thi utni hi ab hn so beautiful nd innocent." Another user added, "Ek chij acchi lgi ki kam se kam harshali to jitni uski age h utni hi behave kr rahi h warna baaki child actors like riva and all to khud ko 12 ki batate h or looks 22 waale rakhte h... Harshali aap jesi ho wese hi hame pasand aa rahi ho." One of the users wrote, "Oh she is a grown up girl now..so pretty." A netizen added, "Munni badi ho gayi yaar." Another netizen added, "Dear ur super cute plz mantain ur innocence like this forever."

Kajol, VIshal Jetwa starrer Salaam Venky is directed by Revathy, and it will hit cinemas on December 9.