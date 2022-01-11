‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ fame Harshaali Malhotra dedicates her Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award to Salman Khan

Harshaali Malhotra, who appeared as Munni in Kabir Khan’s film ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, has received the prestigious Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar Award. He took to Instagram and shared this news with her fans.

Sharing the photo while receiving the award, Harshaali wrote, “Blessed to receive Bharat Ratna Dr Ambedkar award from Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Governor of Maharashtra).” She can be seen wearing a white and pink lehenga in the photo. Her fans are extremely happy to see her receiving the award.

One of them wrote, “Congrats girl GOD bless you to be happy and successful always,” while another mentioned, “Congratulations Sister. You deserve it. Many More to come. God bless.” The third one commented, “Congratulation feeling proud for you keep going fast god bless you.”

She also dedicated the award to director Kabir Khan and Salman Khan who was the lead actor in the film. She wrote, “ This award is dedicated to @beingsalmankhan @kabirkhankk @castingchabra uncle for believing in me…And for full @Bajrangibhaijaan team. Bharat Ratna Dr. Ambedkar national award from shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari (Governor of Maharashtra).”

On the photo, one of her fans wrote, “Munni this award is dedicated to you only because of your cutness, acting skills and hardwork.” The second one mentioned, “Congratulations for this moment dear be good be yourself be true be happy be smile live your life and wish you all the happiness and successful life ahead.”

In the film ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, Harshaali played the role of a Pakistani girl Munni who gets lost in India. Salman Khan, who portrayed Pavan Kumar Chaturvedi, helps Munni. The movie is one of the best movies so far. Harshaali was praised for her performance as a mute girl. It earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut nomination, making her the youngest person to be nominated in the category.