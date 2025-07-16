Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 with Salman Khan coming soon? Director Kabir Khan confirms...

Kabir Khan opened up about the much-awaited Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel and shared that he and Salman Khan are in discussions to reunite for the same. Kabir Khan revealed that though the talks are ongoing, he and Salman Khan are waiting for the right story.

Over the years, there have been only a few Salman Khan films that have been memorable and touched the hearts of the audience. One of them is Bajrangi Bhaijaan, the 2015 blockbuster directed by Kabir Khan, which narrates the journey of a man who embarks on the task of reuniting a mute six-year-old Pakistani Muslim girl, separated from her mother in India, with her hometown. The film starred debutante Harshaali Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui along with Salman Khan, and was a massive success at the box office. As the film completes 10 years, fans are now eager to know about an update on the long-awaited sequel to the film. Going by director Kabir Khan's recent interview, Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2 may actually happen sometime very soon.

Will Salman Khan and Kabir Khan make a Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel?

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Kabir Khan opened up about the much-awaited Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel and shared that he and Salman Khan are in discussions to reunite for the same. Kabir Khan revealed that though the talks are ongoing, he and Salman Khan are waiting for the right story. "We have definitely spoken about Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2. In today’s day and age, when all franchises are doing well, we are being careful about Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, as we don’t want to make a sequel to the most popular film of the last two decades for the sake of it," he said.

Kabir Khan further added, "We don’t want to spoil the legacy of a beautiful film like Bajrangi Bhaijaan. If and when a story hits us – maybe now, or a year later – we will definitely bring Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2."

Will Kabir Khan direct Salman Khan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2?

While Kabir Khan maintained that he was never inclined to take the sequel route in his career, Bajrangi Bhaijaan holds a special place and deserves one. "I would love to direct Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, but for the right reasons and not the wrong ones. I don’t want to do it for the sake of box office numbers, but to do justice to the legacy of a cult like Bajrangi Bhaijaan," he said.

Was Bajrangi Bhaijaan a hit or a flop?

Made on a budget of Rs 75 crore, Salman Khan starrer Bajrangi Bhaijaan earned over Rs 900 crores at the box office. It is currently the fifth highest-grossing Hindi film and was also the highest-grossing Indian film of 2015. Bajrangi Bhaijaan also won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment at the 63rd National Film Awards and was nominated for 4 awards at the 61st Filmfare Awards.