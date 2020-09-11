Bail application of Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, 4 others rejected; to remain in custody

The Mumbai Sessions Court on Friday rejected the bail applications of all 6 accused, including Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde confirmed.

The court had reserved till Friday its order on the bail application moved by Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty, arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) over drug-related charges linked to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Rhea was sent into 14-day judicial custody on Tuesday and was later brought to Byculla jail women's facility by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officials on Wednesday morning. She will be in custody there till September 22. ANI on Friday reported, "Bail pleas of Showik Chakraborty, Rhea Chakraborty, Abdul Basit, Zaid Vilatra, Dipesh Sawant & Samuel Miranda rejected by a special court in Mumbai."

Rhea had moved a fresh bail plea before a special control. Her earlier bail plea was rejected by a magistrate court on Tuesday. In the new plea, the actress had claimed that she has not committed any crime and was forced by the NCB to make the incriminatory confession.

The plea, filed by Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde, claimed that she has not committed any crime and has been falsely implicated in the case. "She has not committed any crime whatsoever and has been falsely implicated in the case," said the plea, adding that Rhea “was coerced into making self-incriminatory confessions and by her application, on September 8 the applicant has formally retracted all such incriminatory confessions."

"There was not a single lady officer who interrogated the present applicant as mandated by law. The Hon’ble Supreme Court in the case of Sheela Barse VS State Maharashtra has held that the interrogation of females should be carried out only in the presence of a female police officer/constable," the bail application read.