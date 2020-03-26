'Baiju Bawra' Ranveer Singh in dillema between Karan Johar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali?

Ranveer Singh, who is constantly in the news over his upcoming movie '83's release, is now making headlines for a dillema he is facing. The actor might have to pick between his favourite filmmakers Karan Johar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

According to a report on Mumbai Mirror, the actor has been approached for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Baiju Bawra'. However, Ranveer might have to give the movie and his all-time favourite filmmaker a second thought.

The report further stated that Ranveer is busy with Karan Johar's 'Takht' when Sanjay Leela Bhansali asked for his dates. It now appears that the actor and the filmmaker are working out the dates so Ranveer can still be part of both 'Baiju Bawra' as well as 'Takht'.

While Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have collaborated on three movies - 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat' previously, 'Takht' marks the actor's debut project with Karan Johar. Ranveer did not only collaborate with SLB on the three movies, but also with his wife Deepika Padukone.

All movie shootings, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' have been delayed. Not only that, movie releases have also been postponed since movie theatres are shut, and for the same reason, it is believed that Ranveer starrer '83', helmed by Kabir Khan, is looking for a new release date. So only time will tell how things pan out for Ranveer, SLB and KJo.