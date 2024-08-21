Twitter
Bollywood

'Bahut badi galti kar di thi': Amitabh Bachchan reveals he failed BSc in first attempt, he scored only...

Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he made a big mistake by for opting a BSc in college, and also revealed his percentage during graduation.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 21, 2024, 03:58 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

'Bahut badi galti kar di thi': Amitabh Bachchan reveals he failed BSc in first attempt, he scored only...
Amitabh Bachchan
The audience loves watching Amitabh Bachchan and his game show Kaun Banega Crorepati. Megastar's fans appreciated his candidness. In the show, he often makes some interesting revelations related to his life. In the new promo, Amitabh was seen sharing his poor academic score, and how he struggled with BSc during the graduation. 

In the promo, Big B can be seen saying, “BSc. kar liya hum bhi bina jaane ki kya hota Bsc. Science main ache number aaye toh hum apply kar diye Pehla lecture hua, hum samaj gaye ki bahut badi galti kar di. 10 saal main humne jo seekha tha woh 45 minutes main khatam kardiya (I did BSc. without knowing what it was. I scored well in Science and hence applied for it. After attending the first lecture, I realised that I did a big mistake. In just 45 minutes I forgot everything about science I learnt in 10 years)." 

He further said, "Pehli baar jab gaye toh fail ho gaye… Firse jaakar diya jawaab toh badhi mushkil se 42 percent aaya humara. Bach gaye (First time I failed. Then when I attempted with great difficulty I scored 42 per cent)".

Watch the video

Amitabh Bachchan on why he works at 81

In his latest blog, Amitabh revealed the real reason behind working. Big B clarified that the only reason he is working it is because he's still getting the opportunities. Bachchan wrote, "They keep asking me on set of work .. the reason for me to be working .. and I have no answers for this, except it’s another job opportunity for me .. what else could possibly be the reason .. others have their own assessment of occasions and conditions, and often like to exercise their model to be prime .. wear my shoes, and find out .. maybe you are right ..and maybe not .. you have the liberty to have your conclusions and I have the liberty of my work." On the work front, Amitabh was last seen in blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD.

