Bollywood

'Aap kab tak ghar baithoge': Baghban child actor Smit Sheth reveals this director advised him to quit films | Exclusive

Former child actor Smit Sheth talked about quitting films and decided to focus on his career in the corporate sector.

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 15, 2024, 06:07 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Former child actor Smit Sheth, who was seen in Baghban and Swades joins DNA India for an exclusive interaction. Smit was active in films and series from the age of four. He started his career with DD National show Aparjita, and went on to star in Vishnu Puran, Hum Saath Aath Hai, Bacha Party, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby. Smit gained recognition after he played Jr Salman Khan in Baghban and Chiku in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades. Smit was active in films till 2010, and then he quit films. At present, Smit is working as a financial advisor at Big4 Firm. 

During the exclusive interaction, Smit reveals who suggested him to quit films and focus on his studies. "I was active in films till 10th grade. I remember during my boards, I was giving my prelims and shooting in Goa for Khelein Hum Jee Jaan Sey. I used to give my exams and go back for shooting. Then after I cleared my 10th, I discussed with my seniors, Ashutosh sir (Govariker) about what's next, and what I should do. 

Smit continued, "Ashu sir told me, 'There is a certain age to study, and a certain age to set up your career. The industry is very uncertain. Aaj kaam hai, kal nahi hai. Aap kab tak, kitne mahniey ghar pe bhaitoge? You may get some roles that you don't like (You may have work, then you don't. For how many months, you'll be sitting without work. You might get a role that you actually don't like)'. Then I even discussed it with J.D Majethia sir (producer of Baa Bahoo Aur Baby), and he also said the same thing. Even the actors from the show suggested I should focus on my academics." 

Smit asserts why he decided to quit acting, "Moving on to a corporate career is a safety net for me. I have certain responsibilities that I need to take care of. So I can't go on taking risks as such. So based on that, I decided to focus on my academics. I completed my college and decided to build my career in the corporate sector."

