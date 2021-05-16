‘Baghban’ actor Saahil Chada and wife Promila hit by ambulance in Mumbai, sustain injuries

'Baghban' actor Saahil Chadha and his wife Promila on Wednesday (May 12), met with an accident when they were hit by an ambulance in Mumbai. The couple has sustained minor injuries and Saahil has been hospitalised.

After attending a meeting, Saahil and Promila were walking towards their car when an ambulance hit them from behind. As per news reports, Saahil is said to have been dragged for two feet and has sustained injuries in his stomach and thighs while Promila has two fractures in her leg.

Currently, the actor is admitted in Bombay hospital while Promila is putting up with her cousin. As Saahil has not sustained serious injures, he is likely to be discharge in two-three days, reports say.

While speaking to HT, Saahil called the accident ‘extremely shocking and scary’ and said that the ambulance driver has been be nabbed by the police.

“I practise Buddhism and feel that a big undesirable and much worse incident has been averted in my life. I am under observation for the next few days no doubt, but God has been kind. Whatever happened was extremely shocking and scary,” he said.

Also read COVID-19: Amitabh Bachchan requests people globally to help India fight against deadly virus

Saahil essayed the role of one of Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini’s son in the movie ‘Baghban’. Apart from that, the actor has also been a part of movies like ‘Section 375’ and ‘Thodi Life Thoda Magic’.