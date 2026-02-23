US gave 'complementary intel information' to Mexico in killing of most wanted drug lord El Mencho; White House says, 'top target'
Viral video: Ahead of wedding, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda leave for Udaipur, fans drops funniest comments: 'Pushpa ka kya hoga'
Who is Jitendra Yadav? Another accused of 'shirtless protest' during AI Impact Summit, arrested; His photo with Rahul Gandhi goes viral
Indian Air Force grounds Tejas jets entire fleet after three crashes in two years, intensive technical probe to be launched
Vishal Bhardwaj drops major hint at film with Shah Rukh Khan: 'Inshallah, this time...'
Who was Mukul Roy? Veteran politician known as 'Chanakya of Bengal Politics', close aide of CM Mamata Banerjee dies at 71; PM Modi condoles his demise
Dipika Kakar undergoes stomach cyst surgery, amid cancer battle; Shoaib Ibrahim says: 'She had pain in stomach for two days'
Nepal Tragic Accident: Bus travelling from western Pokhara to Kathmandu plunges into Trishuli River; 18 passengers including New Zealand, Japan nationals killed
BAFTA Awards 2026 full winners list out: Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another dominates, but Ryan Coogler creates history by becoming...
T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav's first reaction after 76-run loss to South Africa, says 'Lost the game in powerplay'
BOLLYWOOD
Hosted by Alen Cumming, BAFTA 2026 celebrated the finest achievements in movies over the past year.
BAFTA Awards 2026: On Sunday, the 79th edition of the British Academy Film Awards, popularly known as BAFTA, was held at London’s Royal Festival Hall. The dazzling evening marked for the celebration of cinema had major wins, and they were cherished by thunderous applause. One of the evening's biggest highlights was Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another dominating the BAFTAs as a frontrunner and walking away as the most celebrated winner of the ceremony.
One Battle after Another wins six, but no award for Leonardo DiCaprio
Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another bagged six awards, including Best Film, Director, Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Editing and Supporting Actor (Sean Penn). However, Leonardo, who was considered a strong contendor of winning Best Actor, got defeated by Robert Aramayo for his performance in I Swear.
Viral video: Alia Bhatt takes over BAFTA 2026 with her Hindi, greets audience with 'namaste', celebrates 'language of cinema'
Ryan Coogler creates history
After Leo's film, Ryan Coogler's Sinners, won three awards: Original Screenplay, Original Score, and Supporting Actress. With Ryan bagging for Screenplay, he created history by becoming the first black winner in this category. The moment was met with loud applause as Coogler walked on stage to accept the honour. Even Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein swept the crafts categories with three wins of its own.
BAFTA 2026 winners' list
Best Film
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners
Outstanding British Film
28 Years Later
The Ballad Of Wallis Island
Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy
Die My Love
H Is For Hawk
Hamnet
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
The Ceremony
My Father’s Shadow
Pillion
A Want In Her
Wasteman
Film Not In The English Language
It Was Just An Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sirāt
The Voice Of Hind Rajab
Documentary
2000 Meters To Andriivka
Apocalypse In The Tropics
Cover-Up
Mr. Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor
Animated Film
Elio
Little Amélie
Zootropolis 2 (Zootopia 2)
Children’s & Family Film
Arco
Boong
Lilo & Stitch
Zootropolis 2
Director
Yorgos Lanthimos (Bugonia)
Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)
Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)
Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)
Ryan Coogler (Sinners)
Original Screenplay
Kirk Jones (I Swear)
Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)
Kleber Mendonça Filho (The Secret Agent)
Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)
Ryan Coogler (Sinners)
Adapted Screenplay
Tom Basden, Tim Key (The Ballad Of Wallis Island)
Will Tracy (Bugonia)
Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell (Hamnet)
Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
Harry Lighton (Pillion)
Leading Actress
Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)
Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)
Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)
Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another)
Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)
Emma Stone (Bugonia)
Leading Actor
Robert Aramayo (I Swear)
Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)
Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)
Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)
Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)
Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)
Supporting Actress
Odessa A’Zion (Marty Supreme)
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)
Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners)
Carey Mulligan (The Ballad Of Wallis Island)
Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)
Emily Watson (Hamnet)
Supporting Actor
Benicio Del Toro (One Battle After Another)
Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)
Paul Mescal (Hamnet)
Peter Mullan (I Swear)
Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)
Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)
Casting
Lauren Evans (I Swear)
Jennifer Venditti (Marty Supreme)
Cassandra Kulukundis (One Battle After Another)
Yngvill Kolset Haga, Avy Kaufman (Sentimental Value)
Francine Maisler (Sinners)
Cinematography
Dan Laustsen (Frankenstein)
Darius Khondji (Marty Supreme)
Michael Bauman (One Battle After Another)
Autumn Durald Arkapaw (Sinners)
Adolpho Veloso (Train Dreams)
Editing
Stephen Mirrione (F1)
Kirk Baxter (A House Of Dynamite)
Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)
Andy Jurgensen (One Battle After Another)
Michael P. Shawver (Sinners)
Costume Design
Kate Hawley (Frankenstein)
Malgosia Turzanska (Hamnet)
Miyako Bellizzi (Marty Supreme)
Ruth E. Carter (Sinners)
Paul Tazewell (Wicked: For Good)
Make Up & Hair
Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey, Mike Hill, Megan Many (Frankenstein)
Nicole Stafford (Hamnet)
Kyra Panchenko, Kay Georgiou, Mike Fontaine (Marty Supreme)
Siân Richards, Shunika Terry, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine (Sinners)
Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, Mark Coulier, Sarah Nuth (Wicked: For Good)
Original Score
Jerskin Fendrix (Bugonia)
Alexandre Desplat (Frankenstein)
Max Richter (Hamnet)
Jonny Greenwood (One Battle After Another)
Ludwig Göransson (Sinners)
Production Design
Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau (Frankenstein)
Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton (Hamnet)
Jack Fisk, Adam Willis (Marty Supreme)
Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino (One Battle After Another)
Hannah Beachler, Monique Champagne (Sinners)
Sound
Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta (F1)
Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitallie, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoem (Frankenstein)
Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio, Tony Villaflor (One Battle After Another)
Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Felipe Pacheco (Sinners)
Mitch Low, Ben Barker, Howard Bargroff, Richard Spooner (Warfare)
Special Visual Effects
Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Eric Saindon (Avatar: Fire And Ash)
Ryan Tudhope, Keith Alfred Dawson, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington (F1)
Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, José Granell (Frankenstein)
Christian Mänz, Francois Lambert, Glen McIntosh, Terry Palmer (How To Train Your Dragon)
Charlie Noble, Brandon K. McLaughlin, David Zaretti (The Lost Bus)
British Short Animation
Cardboard
Solstice
Two Black Boys In Paradise
British Short Film
Magid / Zafar
Nostalgie
Terence
This Is Endometriosis
Welcome Home Freckles
Ee Rising Star Award (Voted for by the public)
Robert Aramayo
Miles Caton
Chase Infiniti
Archie Madekwe
Posy Sterling