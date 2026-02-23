FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

US gave 'complementary intel information' to Mexico in killing of most wanted drug lord El Mencho; White House says, 'top target'

Viral video: Ahead of wedding, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda leave for Udaipur, fans drops funniest comments: 'Pushpa ka kya hoga'

Who is Jitendra Yadav? Another accused of 'shirtless protest' during AI Impact Summit, arrested; His photo with Rahul Gandhi goes viral

Indian Air Force grounds Tejas jets entire fleet after three crashes in two years, intensive technical probe to be launched

Vishal Bhardwaj drops major hint at film with Shah Rukh Khan: 'Inshallah, this time...'

Who was Mukul Roy? Veteran politician known as 'Chanakya of Bengal Politics', close aide of CM Mamata Banerjee dies at 71; PM Modi condoles his demise

Dipika Kakar undergoes stomach cyst surgery, amid cancer battle; Shoaib Ibrahim says: 'She had pain in stomach for two days'

Nepal Tragic Accident: Bus travelling from western Pokhara to Kathmandu plunges into Trishuli River; 18 passengers including New Zealand, Japan nationals killed

BAFTA Awards 2026 full winners list out: Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another dominates, but Ryan Coogler creates history by becoming...

T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav's first reaction after 76-run loss to South Africa, says 'Lost the game in powerplay'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
US gave 'complementary intel information' to Mexico in killing of most wanted drug lord El Mencho; White House says, 'top target'

US gave 'complementary intel information' to Mexico in killing of El Mencho

Viral video: Ahead of wedding, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda leave for Udaipur, fans drops funniest comments: 'Pushpa ka kya hoga'

Ahead of wedding, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda leave for Udaipur

Alia Bhatt shines on her glamorous BAFTA 2026 debut with style and heartfelt speech, See viral pics

Alia Bhatt shines on her glamorous BAFTA 2026 debut with style and heartfelt

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Alia Bhatt shines on her glamorous BAFTA 2026 debut with style and heartfelt speech, See viral pics

Alia Bhatt shines on her glamorous BAFTA 2026 debut with style and heartfelt

Toy Story, Finding Nemo, The Incredibles: Pixar classics to relive ahead of Hoppers

Toy Story, Finding Nemo, The Incredibles: Pixar classics to relive ahead

14 years of TVF: From Jeetu Bhaiya, Binod to Abhishek Tripathi, Sandeep Bhaiya, 14 characters who became pop culture icons

14 years of TVF: From Jeetu Bhaiya, Binod to Abhishek Tripathi, Sandeep Bhaiya,

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

BAFTA Awards 2026 full winners list out: Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another dominates, but Ryan Coogler creates history by becoming...

Hosted by Alen Cumming, BAFTA 2026 celebrated the finest achievements in movies over the past year.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Feb 23, 2026, 10:30 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

BAFTA Awards 2026 full winners list out: Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another dominates, but Ryan Coogler creates history by becoming...
One Battle after Another, Ryan Coogler
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

BAFTA Awards 2026: On Sunday, the 79th edition of the British Academy Film Awards, popularly known as BAFTA, was held at London’s Royal Festival Hall. The dazzling evening marked for the celebration of cinema had major wins, and they were cherished by thunderous applause. One of the evening's biggest highlights was Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another dominating the BAFTAs as a frontrunner and walking away as the most celebrated winner of the ceremony.

One Battle after Another wins six, but no award for Leonardo DiCaprio

Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another bagged six awards, including Best Film, Director, Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Editing and Supporting Actor (Sean Penn). However, Leonardo, who was considered a strong contendor of winning Best Actor, got defeated by Robert Aramayo for his performance in I Swear. 

Viral video: Alia Bhatt takes over BAFTA 2026 with her Hindi, greets audience with 'namaste', celebrates 'language of cinema'

Ryan Coogler creates history

After Leo's film, Ryan Coogler's Sinners, won three awards: Original Screenplay, Original Score, and Supporting Actress. With Ryan bagging for Screenplay, he created history by becoming the first black winner in this category. The moment was met with loud applause as Coogler walked on stage to accept the honour. Even Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein swept the crafts categories with three wins of its own. 

BAFTA 2026 winners' list 

Best Film

Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Sinners

Outstanding British Film

28 Years Later
The Ballad Of Wallis Island
Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy
Die My Love
H Is For Hawk
Hamnet

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

The Ceremony
My Father’s Shadow
Pillion
A Want In Her
Wasteman

Film Not In The English Language

It Was Just An Accident
The Secret Agent
Sentimental Value
Sirāt
The Voice Of Hind Rajab


Documentary

2000 Meters To Andriivka
Apocalypse In The Tropics
Cover-Up
Mr. Nobody Against Putin
The Perfect Neighbor

Animated Film

Elio
Little Amélie
Zootropolis 2 (Zootopia 2)

Children’s & Family Film

Arco
Boong
Lilo & Stitch
Zootropolis 2

Director

Yorgos Lanthimos (Bugonia)
Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)
Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)
Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another) 
Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)
Ryan Coogler (Sinners)

Original Screenplay

Kirk Jones (I Swear)
Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)
Kleber Mendonça Filho (The Secret Agent)
Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)
Ryan Coogler (Sinners)

Adapted Screenplay

Tom Basden, Tim Key (The Ballad Of Wallis Island)
Will Tracy (Bugonia)
Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell (Hamnet)
Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)
Harry Lighton (Pillion)

Leading Actress

Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)
Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)
Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)
Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another)
Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)
Emma Stone (Bugonia)

Leading Actor

Robert Aramayo (I Swear)
Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)
Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)
Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)
Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)
Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)

Supporting Actress

Odessa A’Zion (Marty Supreme)
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)
Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners)
Carey Mulligan (The Ballad Of Wallis Island)
Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)
Emily Watson (Hamnet)

Supporting Actor

Benicio Del Toro (One Battle After Another)
Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)
Paul Mescal (Hamnet)
Peter Mullan (I Swear)
Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)
Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)

Casting

Lauren Evans (I Swear)
Jennifer Venditti (Marty Supreme)
Cassandra Kulukundis (One Battle After Another)
Yngvill Kolset Haga, Avy Kaufman (Sentimental Value)
Francine Maisler (Sinners)

Cinematography

Dan Laustsen (Frankenstein)
Darius Khondji (Marty Supreme)
Michael Bauman (One Battle After Another)
Autumn Durald Arkapaw (Sinners)
Adolpho Veloso (Train Dreams)

Editing

Stephen Mirrione (F1)
Kirk Baxter (A House Of Dynamite)
Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)
Andy Jurgensen (One Battle After Another)
Michael P. Shawver (Sinners)

Costume Design
Kate Hawley (Frankenstein)
Malgosia Turzanska (Hamnet)
Miyako Bellizzi (Marty Supreme)
Ruth E. Carter (Sinners)
Paul Tazewell (Wicked: For Good)

Make Up & Hair

Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey, Mike Hill, Megan Many (Frankenstein)
Nicole Stafford (Hamnet)
Kyra Panchenko, Kay Georgiou, Mike Fontaine (Marty Supreme)
Siân Richards, Shunika Terry, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine (Sinners)
Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, Mark Coulier, Sarah Nuth (Wicked: For Good)

Original Score

Jerskin Fendrix (Bugonia)
Alexandre Desplat (Frankenstein)
Max Richter (Hamnet)
Jonny Greenwood (One Battle After Another)
Ludwig Göransson (Sinners)

Production Design

Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau (Frankenstein)
Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton (Hamnet)
Jack Fisk, Adam Willis (Marty Supreme)
Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino (One Battle After Another)
Hannah Beachler, Monique Champagne (Sinners)

Sound

Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta (F1)
Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitallie, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoem (Frankenstein)
Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio, Tony Villaflor (One Battle After Another)
Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Felipe Pacheco (Sinners)
Mitch Low, Ben Barker, Howard Bargroff, Richard Spooner (Warfare)

Special Visual Effects

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Eric Saindon (Avatar: Fire And Ash)
Ryan Tudhope, Keith Alfred Dawson, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington (F1)
Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, José Granell (Frankenstein)
Christian Mänz, Francois Lambert, Glen McIntosh, Terry Palmer (How To Train Your Dragon)
Charlie Noble, Brandon K. McLaughlin, David Zaretti (The Lost Bus)

British Short Animation

Cardboard
Solstice
Two Black Boys In Paradise

British Short Film

Magid / Zafar
Nostalgie
Terence
This Is Endometriosis
Welcome Home Freckles

Ee Rising Star Award (Voted for by the public)

Robert Aramayo
Miles Caton
Chase Infiniti
Archie Madekwe
Posy Sterling

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US gave 'complementary intel information' to Mexico in killing of most wanted drug lord El Mencho; White House says, 'top target'
US gave 'complementary intel information' to Mexico in killing of El Mencho
Viral video: Ahead of wedding, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda leave for Udaipur, fans drops funniest comments: 'Pushpa ka kya hoga'
Ahead of wedding, Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda leave for Udaipur
Who is Jitendra Yadav? Another accused of 'shirtless protest' during AI Impact Summit, arrested; His photo with Rahul Gandhi goes viral
Who is Jitendra Yadav? Accused of 'shirtless protest' during AI Impact Summit
Indian Air Force grounds Tejas jets entire fleet after three crashes in two years, intensive technical probe to be launched
Indian Air Force ground Tejas jets entire fleet after three crashes in two years
Vishal Bhardwaj drops major hint at film with Shah Rukh Khan: 'Inshallah, this time...'
Vishal Bhardwaj drops major hint at film with Shah Rukh Khan: 'Inshallah,
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Alia Bhatt shines on her glamorous BAFTA 2026 debut with style and heartfelt speech, See viral pics
Alia Bhatt shines on her glamorous BAFTA 2026 debut with style and heartfelt
Toy Story, Finding Nemo, The Incredibles: Pixar classics to relive ahead of Hoppers
Toy Story, Finding Nemo, The Incredibles: Pixar classics to relive ahead
14 years of TVF: From Jeetu Bhaiya, Binod to Abhishek Tripathi, Sandeep Bhaiya, 14 characters who became pop culture icons
14 years of TVF: From Jeetu Bhaiya, Binod to Abhishek Tripathi, Sandeep Bhaiya,
Who is IAS Nisa Unnirajan? 40-year-old woman with hearing disability, full-time job, two kids, cleared UPSC exam after 7 attempts; know about her journey
Who is IAS Nisa Unnirajan? 40-year-old woman clears UPSC after seven attempts
Ramadan 2026: 5 henna artists in India share trends, traditions and festive celebrations
Ramadan 2026: 5 henna artists in India share trends, traditions and festive
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement