BAFTA Awards 2026 full winners list out: Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another dominates, but Ryan Coogler creates history by becoming...

Hosted by Alen Cumming, BAFTA 2026 celebrated the finest achievements in movies over the past year.

One Battle after Another, Ryan Coogler

BAFTA Awards 2026: On Sunday, the 79th edition of the British Academy Film Awards, popularly known as BAFTA, was held at London’s Royal Festival Hall. The dazzling evening marked for the celebration of cinema had major wins, and they were cherished by thunderous applause. One of the evening's biggest highlights was Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another dominating the BAFTAs as a frontrunner and walking away as the most celebrated winner of the ceremony.

One Battle after Another wins six, but no award for Leonardo DiCaprio

Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another bagged six awards, including Best Film, Director, Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Editing and Supporting Actor (Sean Penn). However, Leonardo, who was considered a strong contendor of winning Best Actor, got defeated by Robert Aramayo for his performance in I Swear.

Viral video: Alia Bhatt takes over BAFTA 2026 with her Hindi, greets audience with 'namaste', celebrates 'language of cinema'

Ryan Coogler creates history

After Leo's film, Ryan Coogler's Sinners, won three awards: Original Screenplay, Original Score, and Supporting Actress. With Ryan bagging for Screenplay, he created history by becoming the first black winner in this category. The moment was met with loud applause as Coogler walked on stage to accept the honour. Even Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein swept the crafts categories with three wins of its own.

BAFTA 2026 winners' list

Best Film

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Outstanding British Film

28 Years Later

The Ballad Of Wallis Island

Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy

Die My Love

H Is For Hawk

Hamnet

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

The Ceremony

My Father’s Shadow

Pillion

A Want In Her

Wasteman

Film Not In The English Language

It Was Just An Accident

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sirāt

The Voice Of Hind Rajab



Documentary

2000 Meters To Andriivka

Apocalypse In The Tropics

Cover-Up

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

The Perfect Neighbor

Animated Film

Elio

Little Amélie

Zootropolis 2 (Zootopia 2)

Children’s & Family Film

Arco

Boong

Lilo & Stitch

Zootropolis 2

Director

Yorgos Lanthimos (Bugonia)

Chloé Zhao (Hamnet)

Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)

Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)

Ryan Coogler (Sinners)

Original Screenplay

Kirk Jones (I Swear)

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)

Kleber Mendonça Filho (The Secret Agent)

Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value)

Ryan Coogler (Sinners)

Adapted Screenplay

Tom Basden, Tim Key (The Ballad Of Wallis Island)

Will Tracy (Bugonia)

Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell (Hamnet)

Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Harry Lighton (Pillion)

Leading Actress

Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)

Rose Byrne (If I Had Legs I’d Kick You)

Kate Hudson (Song Sung Blue)

Chase Infiniti (One Battle After Another)

Renate Reinsve (Sentimental Value)

Emma Stone (Bugonia)

Leading Actor

Robert Aramayo (I Swear)

Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme)

Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another)

Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon)

Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)

Jesse Plemons (Bugonia)

Supporting Actress

Odessa A’Zion (Marty Supreme)

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value)

Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners)

Carey Mulligan (The Ballad Of Wallis Island)

Teyana Taylor (One Battle After Another)

Emily Watson (Hamnet)

Supporting Actor

Benicio Del Toro (One Battle After Another)

Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein)

Paul Mescal (Hamnet)

Peter Mullan (I Swear)

Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)

Stellan Skarsgård (Sentimental Value)

Casting

Lauren Evans (I Swear)

Jennifer Venditti (Marty Supreme)

Cassandra Kulukundis (One Battle After Another)

Yngvill Kolset Haga, Avy Kaufman (Sentimental Value)

Francine Maisler (Sinners)

Cinematography

Dan Laustsen (Frankenstein)

Darius Khondji (Marty Supreme)

Michael Bauman (One Battle After Another)

Autumn Durald Arkapaw (Sinners)

Adolpho Veloso (Train Dreams)

Editing

Stephen Mirrione (F1)

Kirk Baxter (A House Of Dynamite)

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme)

Andy Jurgensen (One Battle After Another)

Michael P. Shawver (Sinners)

Costume Design

Kate Hawley (Frankenstein)

Malgosia Turzanska (Hamnet)

Miyako Bellizzi (Marty Supreme)

Ruth E. Carter (Sinners)

Paul Tazewell (Wicked: For Good)

Make Up & Hair

Jordan Samuel, Cliona Furey, Mike Hill, Megan Many (Frankenstein)

Nicole Stafford (Hamnet)

Kyra Panchenko, Kay Georgiou, Mike Fontaine (Marty Supreme)

Siân Richards, Shunika Terry, Ken Diaz, Mike Fontaine (Sinners)

Frances Hannon, Laura Blount, Mark Coulier, Sarah Nuth (Wicked: For Good)

Original Score

Jerskin Fendrix (Bugonia)

Alexandre Desplat (Frankenstein)

Max Richter (Hamnet)

Jonny Greenwood (One Battle After Another)

Ludwig Göransson (Sinners)

Production Design

Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau (Frankenstein)

Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton (Hamnet)

Jack Fisk, Adam Willis (Marty Supreme)

Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino (One Battle After Another)

Hannah Beachler, Monique Champagne (Sinners)

Sound

Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo, Juan Peralta (F1)

Greg Chapman, Nathan Robitallie, Nelson Ferreira, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoem (Frankenstein)

Jose Antonio Garcia, Christopher Scarabosio, Tony Villaflor (One Battle After Another)

Chris Welcker, Benny Burtt, Brandon Proctor, Steve Boeddeker, Felipe Pacheco (Sinners)

Mitch Low, Ben Barker, Howard Bargroff, Richard Spooner (Warfare)

Special Visual Effects

Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Eric Saindon (Avatar: Fire And Ash)

Ryan Tudhope, Keith Alfred Dawson, Nicolas Chevallier, Robert Harrington (F1)

Dennis Berardi, Ayo Burgess, Ivan Busquets, José Granell (Frankenstein)

Christian Mänz, Francois Lambert, Glen McIntosh, Terry Palmer (How To Train Your Dragon)

Charlie Noble, Brandon K. McLaughlin, David Zaretti (The Lost Bus)

British Short Animation

Cardboard

Solstice

Two Black Boys In Paradise

British Short Film

Magid / Zafar

Nostalgie

Terence

This Is Endometriosis

Welcome Home Freckles

Ee Rising Star Award (Voted for by the public)

Robert Aramayo

Miles Caton

Chase Infiniti

Archie Madekwe

Posy Sterling