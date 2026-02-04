Badshah to participate in 2026 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, becomes first Indian rapper at global event

Badshah said, "I'm beyond excited to be part of this incredible event and take Indian hip hop center court during NBA All-Star Weekend. Basketball has always been one of my biggest passions, and playing on the same court as legends from the NBA, NFL, Hollywood and music is truly an honour."

Rapper Badshah, known for tracks such as Jugnu, Kar Gayi Chull, and Garmi, is set to take part in the 2026 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Los Angeles. His participation also makes him the first-ever Indian rapper to take the court at the 2026 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, which will take place at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on February 13. Marking his debut in the fan-favourite global event, fans can expect Badshah to bring his signature energy both on and off the court, joining a star-studded roster of celebrities from music, film, TV, Disney, Marvel, MLB, NFL and more.

The rapper said he is excited to be a part of the event. "I’m beyond excited to be part of this incredible event and take Indian hip hop center court during NBA All-Star Weekend. Basketball has always been one of my biggest passions, and playing on the same court as legends from the NBA, NFL, Hollywood and music is truly an honour," he said in a statement.

"The NBA represents a powerful mix of sport, culture and self-expression, and as basketball’s fan base continues to grow in India, it’s exciting to represent that energy on a global stage. I can’t wait to bring my energy, my game and some unforgettable moments for fans around the world," he added.

Badshah joins a line-up that includes: Marvel's Shang-Chi star Simu Liu, actor and comedian Keegan-Michael Key, multi-platinum producer and DJ Mustard, multi-platinum American rapper GloRilla, former NBA All-Star Jeremy Lin, ABC's The Bachelorette and Hulu's The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul, Hulu's Love Island standout Nicolas Vansteenberghe, ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania, six-time NFL Pro Bowler and Los Angeles Chargers star Keenan Allen, among others.

