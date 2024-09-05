Twitter
Badshah says his feud with Honey Singh 'inspired him' but then 'turned into tumour': 'I don't want to respond...'

In a recent podcast, rapper Badshah talked about his long-term feud with Honey Singh.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 05, 2024, 07:17 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

    The tension between rapper-singer Badshah and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh is well-known. However, it looks like Badshah is ready to move past it. In a recent interview, Badshah said he's glad to see Honey Singh making a comeback and succeeding in the music world.

    During the podcast, Badshah was asked about Honey Singh, he replied, "As a person I have never held a grudge against anyone ever, then why have I entertained this? I maybe held onto this beef because of the noise around me and somewhere what you’re fed subconsciously affects you and no one tried to mend the issue. This is for my mental peace and the greater vision I have for myself as an artist. Subliminal shots are part of the culture but to give it so much importance, you shouldn’t do it. Though this beef has been a motivation for me. At one point though I felt the fuel is turning into a tumour and why am I letting something in my past dictate the future. I’m psychologically over a lot of it and I don’t let my actions be affected by the beef.  In my heart and soul, I don’t want to respond or acknowledge the beef anymore. Let bygones be bygones. 

    Honey Singh Used To Be A Good Guy To Chill With 

    He further mentioned, "Honey Singh is a good guy to chill with, at least what I know of him. Back in the day, 80% of the time we used to chill and the rest 20% of the time we used to make music. Music was an outcome of that chilling. Today, it’s not about friendship anymore but about vibing. I don’t know if we will vibe anymore.

    In a recent interview, Badsha talked about Honey's health struggles and said, "It's unfortunate what Honey Singh went through. It’s that feeling of how you become a washout after making a century. I don’t know why it happened. My mental health issues affected me personally but I didn’t let it affect me professionally. I’ve never taken myself seriously and I still don’t know why it happened to me. In today’s age, as an artist who’s so big and has a responsibility it’s your duty to protect your mental health. It sounds glamorous and adds to your story, but that pain isn’t worth it. That rockstar image with a painful story is great for textbooks. You have to maintain your sanity and every move counts when you’re playing chess at such a major level"

    He further mentioned, "I’d like to tell Honey Singh if he’s watching this- just make sure you’re surrounded by the right people who are genuinely happy for you and care for you, not because you’re a brand. Health is the most important thing in life. Spend maximum time with your family and loved ones and take care of your mental health. When he resurged back on the scene, I was the happiest for his parents that his parents have got their blessing back." 

    Today, Badshah and Honey Singh are two of the biggest names in music with a huge fan base. They started their careers together in the rap group Mafia Mundeer, which also included Ikka, Lil Golu, and Raftaar.

    Mafia Mundeer released several hit tracks like Khol Botal, Begani Naar Buri, and Delhi Ke Deewane. The group last performed together in 2012. After some disagreements and a public feud, Badshah and Honey Singh went their separate ways and took jabs at each other on social media. Recently, however, Badshah has reached out to Honey Singh, expressing his respect and extending an olive branch.

