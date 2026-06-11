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Badshah's wife Isha Rikhi shares first romantic photo, confirms their marriage: 'My husband owes an explanation'

Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi has confirmed that she is married to rapper Badshah during a social media AMA session.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Jun 11, 2026, 11:41 AM IST

Badshah's wife Isha Rikhi shares first romantic photo, confirms their marriage: 'My husband owes an explanation'
Image credit: Instagram
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Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi has finally confirmed that she is married to rapper and singer Badshah, putting months of speculation surrounding their relationship to rest.

The confirmation came during an interactive Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on social media, where fans flooded the actress with questions about her personal life and her relationship with the rapper.

Rumours about Badshah and Isha's marriage had been circulating for months, especially after photos and videos from what appeared to be an intimate wedding ceremony surfaced online earlier this year. However, neither of them had publicly addressed the reports until now.

During the AMA session, a fan asked why she and Badshah did not follow each other on Instagram despite being married. Reacting to the question, Isha said, "I think I'm officially flooded with these questions."

She then confirmed the marriage, writing, "Yes, I am married." 

Addressing the curiosity around their social media activity, she added, "Now, coming to the most asked question: Why don't you follow each other? Honestly, I think my husband owes all of an explanation. Pati Dev (Badshah), the audience has questions. Please address them at your earliest convenience."

Another fan questioned why she had never shared a picture with Badshah online. In response, Isha surprised followers by posting a photo of the couple together. The image showed the actress sitting on Badshah's lap as they shared a warm embrace.

The post quickly grabbed attention online, with fans celebrating the couple's confirmation after months of rumours.

Speculation about their wedding first gained momentum in March when Isha's mother, Poonam Rikhi, shared photos and videos on Instagram that appeared to show the couple participating in wedding rituals. The ceremony seemed to be a private affair attended by close family members.

With Isha's latest revelation, the long-running rumours have finally been put to rest, confirming that she and Badshah are married and have chosen to keep their relationship largely away from the public eye.

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