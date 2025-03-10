Despite the ongoing debate, Badshah has chosen to remain silent and maintain his dignity.

Badshah, widely recognized for his popular rap songs, has had a notable rivalry with Honey Singh over the years. This rivalry was reignited when Honey Singh openly criticized Badshah after the success of his hit song Millionnaire.

Despite the ongoing debate, Badshah has chosen to remain silent and maintain his dignity. Recently, a video of him went viral, leaving the internet stunned by his dramatic transformation. Recently, Badshah shared a video on his clothing brand's page, and fans were left in complete disbelief.

Known for his fuller physique, the rapper had shed all his extra weight and looked incredibly slim and handsome in the video. It appears that he's been rigorously following a workout routine to achieve this transformation. As soon as the post went viral, netizens couldn’t contain their disbelief over Badshah’s incredible weight loss, flooding social media with comments and reactions.

The first one commented, "Ye AP Dhillon mey kaise transform hogaya?" The second one said, "Yeh patla hone ke baad, Badshah hi nahin lag raha hai. Fake lag raha hai." A third user humorously pointed out, “@yoyohoneysingh bhai roti khani chhod di Badshah bhai ne to. Esa comeback bhi nahi karna tha ki roti hi na khaaye bichara.”

Badshah revealed that his decision to lose weight was driven by health reasons, as his job required him to be on stage for up to 120 minutes, and staying fit was essential for that. He shared that after the lockdown, he noticed he didn't have enough stamina and would start panting within just 15 minutes. He was quoted saying, "There were a lot of reasons to shed weight; one of them was that my job required me to perform on stage for 120 minutes - for which, I have to be active. After lockdown, when I went up on stage to perform...that's when I realised that I didn't have enough stamina. I would be panting within 15 minutes. Another reason was that I suffered from sleep apnea that kept becoming intense; which is very dangerous."

Further, Badshah admitted that in the past, he would starve himself to lose weight. However, he no longer follows that unhealthy method and now practices portion control. He shared that he's developed a love for salads and has adopted a healthier lifestyle overall.

He said, "At first, I would suddenly starve myself. This is why I used to put on a lot of weight as well. But now, I have stopped suppressing my desires and eat what I want but not in quantities I will regret later. Due to our profession, we have a lot of bad eating habits. We don't even eat on time. Now, I am addicted to salads. I think, for anyone who wants to lose weight, it is a lifestyle."