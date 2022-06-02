Badshah reacts to troll who asked him ‘tu kab marega?’

Badshah/Instagram

Badshah, a singer-rapper, was one of many celebrities who paid respect to singer KK, who died on Tuesday. After a performance in Kolkata, KK died of cardiac arrest. He was 53 years old at the time. His untimely demise sent tremors through the music industry, as well as among his followers. Badshah remembered KK by posting a photo of him on Instagram Stories on Wednesday. The popular rapper, on the other hand, was mocked for the gesture, which he later revealed.

On Wednesday, Badshah posted a monochromatic photo of KK with a broken heart emoji and captioned it, "Why?" A few hours later, the rapper posted a screenshot of a direct message he received on Instagram from a person who said, "tu kab marega (when will you die)" followed by a swear word. Badshah wrote with it, “Just to give you an idea what sort of hate we face on an everyday basis.” Badshah did not disclose the Instagram user's name or identity. "What you see is an illusion, what you hear is a lie, some dying to see you, some pray for you to die," Badshah stated in his next Instagram story.







Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, better known as Badshah, is a renowned rapper recognised for his Hindi and Punjabi tracks and remixes. The artist has worked with some of the country's biggest personalities, and his tunes have appeared in a number of Bollywood blockbusters. He also appears in the reality show India's Got Talent as a judge.

Meanwhile, Badshah recently spoke up about his mental health challenges, telling News18.com that his friends were taken aback by the diagnosis. He disclosed that he suffers from clinical depression and anxiety problem, as well as sleep apnea.