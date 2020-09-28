Badshah makes 'Ginny Weds Sunny' song 'Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag' unbearable

Bollywood seem to have sworn to one practice - ruining originals. They have even taken it a step further by including artists of the original songs, and making them a part of the process which almost never has a good end result. The iconic song 'Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag', which has featured in the sweet film 'Ginny Weds Sunny', is the latest example of it.

Badshah, who was once considered a 'cool' icon, has now sworn to bring cringe raps into almost every song ever made, and he has taken 'Saawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag', only to shred it into pieces. No, I mean, the rapper is trying to be cool and create a disco song, by starting with a reference to milk, which is in no way related to either the theme or the vibe of the song.

'He screams doodh ubaalo ge', while sitting in the middle of a disco. Imagine doing that in real life! If that wasn't enough, he repeats it, only to make it worse. 'Doodh ubaalo ge toh jhaag lagegi,' he says, adding, 'aur jo saawan mein aise naachogi toh aag lagegi'. If that hasn't been a turn-off already, the last line goes on repeat. It is sad to see even Mika Singh, who had this iconic song to boast of, be part of the big creepy lines, with Badshah.

Neha Kakar tries to rescue the song thereon and is partially successful, and the iconic hookline drops, taking the energy level to a whole new. The song is quite cool thereafter. Hence, if Badshah can single-handedly bring the whole energy of the song down, he simply should not have been part of the track.

Check it out here:

Ginny Weds Sunny is directed by Puneet Khanna and produced by Soundrya Production and Vinod Bachchan. The film, also starring Ayesha Raza, Suhail Nayyar, Isha Talwar, Rajeev Gupta, Menka Kurup, Mazel Vyas, Gurpreet Saini, is slated for October 9, 2020 release on Netflix.