Meet engineer-turned-rapper, one of two Indians in top 10 most followed hip hop artistes on Spotify; not Honey Singh

This rapper who once worked as a civil engineer, has entered Spotify's top 10 most followed global hip-hop artists.

Indian hip-hop is gaining international recognition, with Sidhu Moosewala and Badshah being the only Indian artists in Spotify's top 10 most followed global hip-hop artists.

Sidhu Moose Wala, who sadly passed away in 2022, is now in the top 5, showing his incredible talent and strong fanbase. Badshah is also in the top 10, highlighting how Indian hip-hop is gaining global recognition. Both artists are now alongside big names like Drake and Eminem, marking their important place in the world of hip-hop and Indian pop culture.

Joining Moosewala in the top 10 is fellow Indian rap mogul and singer-songwriter Badshah, whose consistent success and influence have propelled him to the forefront of the global hip-hop scene. Badshah's inclusion in the top 10 underscores the growing global acceptance and admiration for Indian hip-hop talent.

Both Punjabi artists are now part of an impressive group of global stars, including Drake, Travis Scott, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Juice WRLD, and XXXTentacion. This recognition cements their role as pioneers of Indian hip-hop and representatives of Indian pop culture around the world.



Commenting on this historic achievement, Badshah shares, "It's surreal to think that just a few years ago, Indian hip-hop was still an underground movement. Today, we're sharing the stage with some of the biggest names in the industry. It's a bittersweet feeling to celebrate this achievement without Sidhu paaji by our side. His loss is deeply felt by the entire hip-hop community. His legacy will forever inspire us to push the boundaries and represent our culture on a global scale. We'll continue to carry his torch and make him proud.”



Other Punjabi artists such as Diljit Dosanjh and Karan Aujla also made significant strides, securing the 15th and 38th positions respectively. Their inclusion in the top 50 demonstrates the growing international recognition and respect for Indian artists. As Indian hip-hop continues to gain momentum, it is clear that the genre's global appeal is only set to grow.



On an additional note, Badshah continues to dominate the Indian music charts with ‘Soulmate’. The soulful track, featured on his third studio album ‘Ek Tha Raja’, has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing 100 million streams on Spotify. The track has resonated with audiences worldwide, capturing hearts with its poignant lyrics and captivating melody. The collaboration between Badshah and the renowned singer Arijit Singh proved to be a winning combination, resulting in a chart-topping success.



Commenting on the achievement, Badshah expressed his gratitude, saying, "I'm incredibly grateful for the overwhelming response to 'Soulmate.' Reaching this milestone is a dream come true, and it wouldn't have been possible without the support of my fans and Arijit dada. I'm excited to continue creating music that resonates with people around the world."

