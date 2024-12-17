"We categorically deny any involvement of Badshah or his team in the reported traffic violation. None of the vehicles in our party, including those transporting Badshah, were involved in the incident of driving on the wrong side of the road", the statement from Badshah's management read.

On Tuesday, reports claimed that Badshah was fined Rs 15,500 for driving on the wrong side of the road, rash driving, and playing loud music after attending Karan Aujla's concert in Gurugram on Sunday. Now, the rapper's management team has issued a statement on his behalf stating that these allegations are completely false.

The statement reads, "We are issuing this statement to address recent defamatory reports and false accusations regarding a traffic incident involving Badshah following the Karan Aujla concert on December 15th, 2024, in the Delhi NCR region. These reports allege that Badshah was involved in a traffic violation, specifically driving on the wrong side of the road. We want to unequivocally state that this allegation is completely false. On the night of the concert, Badshah was a passenger in a white Toyota Vellfire (Registration Number HR 55 AU 3333), a vehicle provided by Bakshi Transport Service Private Limited and driven by a licensed professional driver. Our transportation arrangements for the entirety of the event included a Toyota Vellfire and three additional Toyota Innova Crystas to ensure the safe and efficient transport of our team. Badshah was not operating any of the above-mentioned vehicles at any point during the alleged incident."

"We categorically deny any involvement of Badshah or his team in the reported traffic violation. None of the vehicles in our party, including those transporting Badshah, were involved in the incident of driving on the wrong side of the road. Furthermore, no fines were issued to any vehicles associated with Badshah or his team that evening. We have complete confidence in our transportation provider and their professionally licensed drivers. We are cooperating fully with any official inquiries into this matter and will provide all necessary documentation to confirm Badshah’s whereabouts and travel arrangements that evening. We urge responsible reporting based on verified information, and we trust that the truth will be readily apparent. We have made repeated attempts to contact the authorities, but to no avail", it further read.

Badshah and Varun Dhawan had made surprise cameos at Karan Aujla's concert on Sunday and their videos from the event had gone viral.

