Badshah dating Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi: Reports

Badshah, Isha Rikhi/Instagram

Rapper Badshah and his wife Jasmine reportedly split up two years ago. During the lockdown, things were far from perfect in their paradise, and Jasmine was living in Punjab on her own. The most recent rumour is that Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi is the Badshah's new love interest. The couple has been dating for a year, but they prefer to take things slowly, so they keep their relationship quiet.

A source was quoted telling Pinkvilla, "They figured out that they have familiar taste in films and music, so they vibed together. Badshah and Isha have already told about their relationship to their respective families,"

Jasmine and Badshah are parents to Jessemy Grace Masih Singh. Jasmine and Jessemy apparently relocated to London after the pandemic.

For the unversed, Badshah remembered KK by posting a photo of him on Instagram Stories on Wednesday. The popular rapper, on the other hand, was mocked for the gesture, which he later revealed.

On Wednesday, Badshah posted a monochromatic photo of KK with a broken heart emoji and captioned it, "Why?" A few hours later, the rapper posted a screenshot of a direct message he received on Instagram from a person who said, "tu kab marega (when will you die)" followed by a swear word. Badshah wrote with it, “Just to give you an idea what sort of hate we face on an everyday basis.” Badshah did not disclose the Instagram user's name or identity. "What you see is an illusion, what you hear is a lie, some dying to see you, some pray for you to die," Badshah stated in his next Instagram story.

Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, better known as Badshah, is a renowned rapper recognised for his Hindi and Punjabi tracks and remixes. The artist has worked with some of the country's biggest personalities, and his tunes have appeared in a number of Bollywood blockbusters. He also appears in the reality show India's Got Talent as a judge.