Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Badshah dating Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi: Reports

Reportedly, Badshah and Isha Rikhi have been dating for a year, but they prefer to take things slowly, so they keep their relationship quiet.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 12:02 PM IST

Badshah dating Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi: Reports
Badshah, Isha Rikhi/Instagram

Rapper Badshah and his wife Jasmine reportedly split up two years ago. During the lockdown, things were far from perfect in their paradise, and Jasmine was living in Punjab on her own. The most recent rumour is that Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi is the Badshah's new love interest. The couple has been dating for a year, but they prefer to take things slowly, so they keep their relationship quiet. 

A source was quoted telling Pinkvilla, "They figured out that they have familiar taste in films and music, so they vibed together. Badshah and Isha have already told about their relationship to their respective families," 

Jasmine and Badshah are parents to Jessemy Grace Masih Singh. Jasmine and Jessemy apparently relocated to London after the pandemic. 

For the unversed, Badshah remembered KK by posting a photo of him on Instagram Stories on Wednesday. The popular rapper, on the other hand, was mocked for the gesture, which he later revealed. 

On Wednesday, Badshah posted a monochromatic photo of KK with a broken heart emoji and captioned it, "Why?" A few hours later, the rapper posted a screenshot of a direct message he received on Instagram from a person who said, "tu kab marega (when will you die)" followed by a swear word. Badshah wrote with it, “Just to give you an idea what sort of hate we face on an everyday basis.” Badshah did not disclose the Instagram user's name or identity. "What you see is an illusion, what you hear is a lie, some dying to see you, some pray for you to die," Badshah stated in his next Instagram story. 

Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, better known as Badshah, is a renowned rapper recognised for his Hindi and Punjabi tracks and remixes. The artist has worked with some of the country's biggest personalities, and his tunes have appeared in a number of Bollywood blockbusters. He also appears in the reality show India's Got Talent as a judge. 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Beetroot: 5 amazing health benefits of beetroot for a good skin, hair and blood
Inside pics of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Grand Finale: Ranveer Singh, Cirkus team join contestants for Rohit Shetty's show
Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan-Vijay Sethupathi, Saif Ali Khan-R Madhavan, Bollywood actors reprising OG characters
Asia Cup 2022: Revisit some of the high-intense legendary tales from India-Pakistan rivalry
Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqueer Khan, Tina Datta, Nimrit Kaur, meet contestants of Salman Khan's show
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Sena vs Sena: Shinde faction gets 'Two Swords and Shield' symbol, day after Team Thackeray gets 'mashaal'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.