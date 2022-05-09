Badshah buys brand new Audi Q8 worth Rs 1.23 crore, shares photo

Credit: Badshah/Instagram

Famous rapper Badshah, on Sunday, took to Instagram and announced that a brand new Audi Q8 has been added to his car collection. He shared a photo in which he can be seen wearing a jacket and black pants and posing with the car.

Dropping the photo, he wrote, “Dynamic, sporty, versatile, this car is just like me. I’m excited to start my journey with the #AudiQ8. Thank you for welcoming me to the #AudiExperience @audiin @dhillon_balbir #FutureIsAnAttitude.”

As soon as he upload the photo, fans started reacting to it. One of them said, “1 crore ki hai ye car.” Another mentioned, “Kuch garibiko ko daan kiya woh Instagram par dalo. Paisa toh tum apne liye kama rahe hoo. Kuch garib logo ko treatment ke liye madat karo. Tabhi aap actor khelaoge.”

The third person mentioned, “A lambo, a benz, a Royce now a Q8 what a collection man.” The fourth one said, “Sir waise aap kitni gadia loge.” Another mentioned, “I have the exact same car, same colour and everything @badboyshah ..I’m sure you’ll love it.”

Meanwhile, India's Audi head Balbir Singh Dhillon also posted a photo of Badshah and wrote, “A car that matches @badboyshah ‘s performance and versatility, the #AudiQ8. We welcome @badboyshah to the #AudiExperience #FutureIsAnAttitude.”

For the unversed, Audi Q8 is wort more than Rs 1.23 crore in Mumbai. Recently, the rapper had written and composed Kangana Ranaut’s song She’s on Fire from Dhaakad. While speaking to ANI, he stated, “The brief for the song was to compose a tune which would be catchy but would also capture the essence of the film and reflect the spirit of its main characters. The title of the song is based on Agent Agni and the way she powers through her mission in the film. Rampal plays the menacing antagonist and the song pits the two of them against each another.”