After Badshah remarked that he wants to "make babies" with Dua Lipa, netizens slammed the rapper for his "misogynist" remark. Badshah was further trolled for his "creepy" clarification.

After facing backlash for commenting that he wants to 'make babies' with the pop singer Dua Lipa, rapper Badshah has now clarified his comment, and said it was the "most beautiful compliment" one could give to a woman.

Badshah, known for tracks such as Mercy, Akkad Bakkad, Garmi, and Sanak, shared a post on his X handle which read, "Dua Lipa (heart emoticon)." In the comments section, one of his fans asked the rapper if there was an upcoming collaboration between the two singers, to which he replied, "I'd rather make babies with her bro." The comment received mixed reactions, with many slamming the singer and calling it a misogynistic remark.

Later, Badshah posted another tweet clarifying his words. "I think one of the most beautiful compliments that you could give to a woman that you really admire is to wish for her to mother your children. "Meri soch nahi tumhari soch saamne aayi hai (Not my thought process, your thought process has come out)," it read. Netizens further trolled him for his "creepy" clarification.

Lipa is an Albanian singer and is popular for songs such as Levitating, Houdini, Break My Heart, and Training Season among others. Winner of three Grammy Awards, she visited India in November last year, during which she performed in Mumbai, as a part of her Radical Optimism tour.





I think one of the most beautiful compliments that you could give to a woman that you really admire is to wish for her to mother your children. Meri soch nahi tumhari soch saamne aayi hai. June 7, 2025

For the unversed, Badshah married Jasmine Masih in 2012 and divorced her in 2020. Their daughter Jessemy Grace Masih Singh was born in 2017. In the last few years, there had been rumours that the singer dated Mrunal Thakur and Pakistani actress Hania Aamir, but he has categorically denied them. Recet reports suggest that Badshah is now in a relationship with Tara Sutaria.

READ | Meet actor, whose three marriages ended in divorce, has five children, 66-year-old wants to have fourth marriage, all his ex-wives were...