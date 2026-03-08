Badshah apologises after FIR over objectionable lyrics, visuals in his song Tateeree: 'This was never meant for women or kids'

UPSC CSE Results 2025: Meet Jatin Jhakar, son of Haryana’s retd army man, who secured AIR 191
BOLLYWOOD
Issuing apology over objectionable lyrics and visual in his latest song Tateeree, Badshah said, "I never had the intention or the aim to speak of any women or children of Haryana in this manner. I hope that you will consider me as Haryana's son, your own son and forgive me."
Singer-songwriter Badshah has issued an apology after his latest song Tateeree was accused of having objectionable lyrics on women and minors and said the track has been taken down from all the platforms. The 40-year-old singer, known for tracks such as Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai, Jugnu, Saturday Saturday, and Genda Phool, shared an apology video on his Instagram handle on Saturday.
"My new song has released and I am seeing that the lyrics and the visual representation has caused a lot of people, especially from Haryana, a lot of hurt. Firstly, I want to say that I am from Haryana. Those who know me will vouch for the fact that my entire identity rests on it. I am a proud Haryanvi," Badsah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, is heard saying in the video.
The rapper said he has always intended to uplift the culture of Haryana and never meant to hurt anyone with the track. "I never had the intention or the aim to speak of any women or children of Haryana in this manner. I am from the hip hop genre so the lyrics are often added on to show the competition down, for the competitor. This was never meant for the women or the kids. I would never do that. I have always tried to uplift Haryana's culture, however I can. But if this has caused hurt to anyone, I would like to express my heartfelt apology. I hope that you will consider me as Haryana's son, your own son and forgive me," he stated.
Police on Friday registered an FIR under various provisions of law based on a complaint lodged by a Panchkula resident, alleging the use of objectionable lyrics and visuals in Badshah's recently released music video Tateeree. Additionally, notices have been issued to remove the video from all social media platforms.
