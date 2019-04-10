'Badla' crosses Rs. 100 crore: Amitabh Bachchan happy with 'silent success', Shah Rukh Khan waiting for party

Amitabh Bachchan has quite an antic sense of humour. He behaves like he is upset with people, but the megastar in reality is only pulling legs of the people he has targetted. The senior prankster has found his latest victim in Shah Rukh Khan.

Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan were pulling one another's leg in quite a serious manner last night, on the social media platform Twitter. This happened after 'Badla', which starred Amitabh Bachchan and was produced by Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment, crossed the Rs. 100 crore mark.

Taking to his twitter, Big B wrote, “… about time someone started talking about this silent success .. !! because neither the Producer, nor the distributor, nor the on line Producer, or any else in the Industry, in general .. has even spent a nano second to compliment the success of this film #Badla .. thk u.”

Meanwhile Shah Rukh Khan also replied to his tweet by demanding a party from Senior Bachchan over the happy news. SRK wrote, “Sir hum toh wait kar rahein hain ki aap party kab de rahein hain hum sabko! We r waiting outside Jalsa every nite!”

For the uninitiated, Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan's equation goes long back. SRK has often spoken that he is fond of what the megastar has achieved. In fact Amitabh Bachchan is a part of Shah Rukh Khan's family, so much so that AbRam believes senior Bachchan is his grandpa. Apart from their mutual fondness, Shah Rukh Khan and Amitabh Bachchan have worked in various movies together. Co-incidentally, they chose characters which were at loggerheads in their blockbuster 'Mohabbatein' or the legendary 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'. However eventually 'ant mein sab theekh hi ho jaata hai' (it has always been a happy ending).