'Badhaai Ho' reunion! Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao to work with Ayushmann Khurrana again in 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar starrer Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is all set to get a sequel which is a known fact. This time the film titled Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will revolve around a gay love story and Ayushmann will be playing one of the lead characters. The movie will be helmed by Hitesh Kewalya and is set to go on floors by the end of August this year. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is likely to hit the screens in 2020.

Now, the film will have one of the most loved on-screen jodi of 2018, who will be sharing screen space once again with Ayushmann. Yes, we are talking about Badhaai Ho couple Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao! Talking about it, a source stated to Mumbai Mirror, "Neena and Gajraj immediately connected with the script and were happy to come on board. They play a couple in this film too but will be seen in a completely different avatar from Badhaai Ho. Featuring another extended family and a light-hearted take on deeply divisive issues, the film will tackle the subject of homosexuality in a light-hearted manner."

While producer Aanand L Rai went on to say, "With Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, we chose to explore a novel subject in an unusual and unexpected setting. And a story like this needed talents like Neena Ji and Gajraj Rao."

Ayushmann had earlier spoken about the film stating, "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a beautiful story told in the quintessential Aanand Rai style of filmmaking that will touch your hearts and leave a smile on your face. It is one of the most brilliant films that I have read in a long time and it handles the subject of homosexuality really sensitively. It is a pleasure to collaborate again with the master storyteller of our times. It is an out and out entertaining film that will also make you think and that’s the hallmark of good cinema."