'Badhaai Do': Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar pull each other's leg in BTS video- WATCH

Rajkummar Rao on Monday dropped a BTS video of his upcoming film ‘Badhaai Do’ that also features Bhumi Pednekar, on Instagram. The clip carries a few funny moments from the set while making of ‘Gol Gappa’ song.

Sharing the video, the actor wrote, “#MakingofGolGappa is like adding multiple flavors in a single performance. Witness this experience, for the video, is OUT NOW!.” From the video, it seems that the cast really had a good time while shooting the song. They can be seen pulling each other’s leg in the video.

The clip also features Vijay Ganguly, who is the choreographer, and Harshavardhan Kulkarni (director) with a huge crowd.

WATCH:

For the unversed, ‘Badhaai Do’, directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, is a sequel to the film ‘Badhaai Ho’, which is a National Award-winning film. The story of the film revolved around a middle-aged couple, played by Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao. They faced an unexpected pregnancy in the film.

Rajkummar will be playing the role of a cop. Whereas, Bhumi will be seen portraying the character of a PT teacher.

While speaking to Filmfare, Rajkummar opened up about his bond with his wife and said, “I think the lockdown just gave us the time . . . because the both of us were busy shooting and I was out of the house most of the time. But this pandemic gave us the opportunity to be with each other for a really long time and I was missing that. I was missing being able to spend time with her and Gaga all alone. Of course, we did so much together just by going back to our acting school days, by watching great work together and cooking together. Just being with each other throughout, you know? It was just wonderful, wonderful days that we spent together.”