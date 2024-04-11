Twitter
Bollywood

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan vs Maidaan box office clash: Can Ajay Devgn's sports drama survive Akshay-Tiger's action tsunami?

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan clash at the box office this Eid. We analyse who is likely to come out on top

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Apr 11, 2024, 08:49 AM IST

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan clash at the box office this Eid
This Eid, for the first time in years, there is no Salman Khan release in theatres. Even last year, the actor treated his fans to Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which did not work as planned though. However, the absence of a Salman potboiler has been made up for by Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff with their relentless action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The film releases in theatres on Wednesday and is clashing with Ajay Devgn’s sports drama Maidaan. As the two veteran actors clash after ages, we take a look at who has the upperhand and is more likely to win this clash.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s box office prospects

Starring Akshay and Tiger in the titular roles, this film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and only borrows its title from the 1998 action-comedy. It is a new film more in the Pathaan and War genre of patriotic action thrillers, with Prithvira Sukumaran playing the villain. The film did well in terms of advance booking, raking in over Rs 6 crore for the first weekend. As per trade experts, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan can take an opening of around Rs 20 crore on Wednesday, a healthy number if not a massive one. Beyond that, how it performs on subsequent days, completely depends on the word of mouth. The first reviews are yet to come in. But if all goes well, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan could hope to touch Rs 75-80 crore domestically in its five-day opening weekend.

How will Maidaan fare at the box office?

Maidaan is based on the life and achievements of Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who heralded the Golden Era of Indian Football. Ajay Devgn stars as coach Rahim in this Amit Ravindernath film. The first reviews are out and are overwhelmingly positive, with some caling it one of the best Indian sports films ever. This means that the film is likely to grow strongly over word of mouth. Given that it’s not a huge action film but a mellow-er sports drama, Maidaan did not have a bumper advance booking window, making just over Rs 1.50 crore there in addition to earning Rs 2.60 crore from paid previews on Tuesday. As per insiders, the fim is expected to earn somewhere in the Rs 8-10 crore bracket on Wednesday. Given the word of mouth expectations, it could cross Rs 40 or even Rs 50 crore in its opening weekend if things go well.

Who wins this clash?

Both the films’ teams have been clear that they do not view it as a clash as Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan are different films. But the audience is likely to be divided, at least in the opening weekend. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan will have the initial advantage being the bigger film in a massier genre. But in the long run, it does seem that Maidaan will catch up. Also, given the difference in their scales and production budgets, Maidaan will need to earn substantially less in order to be a hit. In the end, both films are likely to start well given the festive release. After that, the word of mouth dictates their fate.

