Bade Miyan Chote Miyan producers accuse director Ali Abbas Zafar of 'hijacking' film, siphoning funds; file complaint

Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani have filed a police complaint against Ali Abbas Zafar for "misappropriation of funds" while filming Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan chote Miyan. The movie turned out to be one of the biggest Bollywood flops.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 25, 2024, 06:15 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan producers accuse director Ali Abbas Zafar of 'hijacking' film, siphoning funds; file complaint
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan producers Vashu Bhagnani-Jackky Bhagnani v/s director Ali Abbas Zafar
Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, who bankrolled Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan this year under their banner Pooja Entertainment, have filed a police complaint against the film's director Ali Abbas Zafar, accusing him of "siphoning the subsidy funds he took from Abu Dhabi authorities" during the shoot.

The complaint filed on September 3 at the Bandra police station accuses the director of multiple serious offenses, including fraud, cheating, misappropriation of funds, criminal conspiracy, money laundering, and harassment. The producers have claimed that Zafar "hijacked and took over the entire production" of the film, which shared its name with the Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda-starrer 1998 action comedy Bade Miyan Chote Miyan directed by David Dhawan and produced by Vashu Bhagnani under Pooja Entertainment.

This is a counter-complaint made by Bhagnanis after Zafar had filed a complaint against the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) for non-payment of Rs 7.30 crore as his fees for directing the actioner. Reacting to the Sultan director's complaint, Pooja Entertainment issued a statement that said, "The dues claimed do not constitute a legitimate claim and are subject to various set-offs, as communicated to us by BMCM Films Ltd."

Released on the occasion of Eid earlier this year in April, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan became one of the biggest flops in Bollywood. Made in Rs 350 crore, the Ali Abbas Zafar directorial could only earn Rs 65.96 crore net in India and Rs 111.49 crore gross worldwide (as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk). Apart from Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, the action thriller also starred Prithviraj Sukumaran, Alaya F, Manushi Chhillar, and Sonakshi Sinha in the leading roles. 

The science fiction action film had clashed with Ajay Devgn-starrer biographical sports drama film Maidaan at the box office. Based on the golden era of Indian football from 1952 to 1962 with Devgn portraying former Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, the Amit Sharma directorial was a much bigger disaster. Made in Rs 235 crore, Maidaan just earned Rs 53 crore net in India and grossed Rs 71 crore globally.

