Bade Miyan Chote Miyan public review: Viewers call Akshay-Tiger film 'unbearable', say 'Adipurush yun hi badnaam hai'

The much-awaited Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's actioner Bade Miyan Chote Miyan released on Eid, and the netizens have mixed-to-negative responses to the film.

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (BMCM) has finally released on the auspicious occasion of Eid, but the public response isn't positive. Ali Abbas Zafar's ambitious directorial was among the much-awaited films of the year. The movie was also important for Tiger and Akshay's career, as they are going through a bad phase. Sadly, with the initial responses it seems like this movie won't benefit the action superstars much.

A netizen took his thoughts about BMCM to X and wrote, "Unbearable, Intolerable, Utter Nonsense. The makers must understand that copying Hollywood action sequences and mixing stories will not satisfy today's audience. Skip it." Another disappointed netizen wrote, "It's a disaster. Everyone should watch #Maidaan. None can beat #AjayDevgn in action. #BMCMReview #BMCM #BadeMiyaChoteMiyan." An internet called Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, "GANAPATH 2." Another internet user wrote, "#BadeMiyaChoteMiyan Is Very Disaster..... Film Release Karne Ke Liye Release mat Kro... Dimag Se Banao... Warna Banana Band Kar Do."

#BadeMiyaChoteMiyan #BMCMReview #BMCM The movie is below average. Too many action scenes, initially it looks good, repetitive after certain time. Can't believe that it's directed by Ali abbas zafar. Akshay kumar's bad phase continues. Wasted opportunity. pic.twitter.com/UfVCCTYC4s — Sachin B (@b_7387) April 11, 2024

Honestly the cloning part samaj mein nahi aaya also @AlayaF___ very silly... music bad @akshaykumar every now and then is tedious @iTIGERSHROFF jokes fall flat @aliabbaszafar concentrated on scale not substance

Body beautiful minus soul #BMCMReview #BadeMiyaChoteMiyan — Karan24 (@naqsh2000) April 11, 2024

Another internet user called BMCM 'below average' and wrote, "#BadeMiyaChoteMiyan #BMCMReview #BMCM The movie is below average. Too many action scenes, initially it looks good, repetitive after certain time. Can't believe that it's directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Akshay Kumar's bad phase continues. Wasted opportunity." One of the internet user wrote, "Bhai #Adipurush CG aur VFX yun hi badnaam hai #BadeMiyaChoteMiyan."

About Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Starring Akshay and Tiger in the titular roles, this film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and only borrows its title from the 1998 action-comedy. It is a new film more in the Pathaan and War genre of patriotic action thrillers, with Prithviraj Sukumaran playing the villain.