Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection day 2: Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff film sees big drop, earns just Rs 7 crore

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan witnessed a major drop on Friday, this is owing to negative word-of-mouth.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (BMCM) has opened on a decent note, but the movie saw a major drop on its second day. Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, BMCM, was released on the occasion of Eid, April 11. The movie garnered a mixed-to-negative response from critics, and even the word-of-mouth is unfavourable.

As per the early estimates by the entertainment industry portal Sacnilk, Akshay, Tiger's actioner collected only Rs 7 crores on Friday. On the first day, the film earned Rs 15.65 crores. On Friday, BMCM saw a drop of nearly 50%, and it has happened because of the working day, and the negative word-of-mouth. In two days, the film collected Rs 22.65 crores.

At the box office, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan clashed with Ajay Devgn's sports drama Maidaan. Amit Ravindernath Sharma-directed opened on a low note, and the early estimate of Friday also showed a drop. Maidaan collected Rs 2.6 crores with paid previews on Wednesday, Rs 4.5 crore on Thursday, and Rs 2.75 crore on Friday, taking the total collection to Rs 9.85 crores. Though Maidaan is racing behind Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the film has garnered positive reviews from the audience and critics.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan earned the lowest Eid opening

Akshay, Tiger's BMCM scored the lowest opening on Eid. From the 2019 release Bharat which opened at Rs 42.30 crore to the 2016 release Sultan that collected Rs 36.54 crore on the festival, Salman Khan-starrer Eid films have taken massive openings. Even Race 3 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan, which had received mostly negative reviews, collected Rs 29.17 crore and Rs 15.81 crore on Eid in 2018 and 2023. Shah Rukh Khan has also had a huge Eid success with Chennai Express, which opened at Rs 33.12 crore in 2013. Some of the other Salman Khan films that have opened to great numbers on Eid are Ek Tha Tiger (Rs 32.93 crore in 2012), Bajrangi Bhaijaan (Rs 27.25 crore in 2015), and Kick (Rs 26.40 crore in 2014).

Apart from Akshay and Tiger, the film stars Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist Kabir. Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F are the leading actresses with Sonakshi Sinha in a special appearance. Ronit Bose Roy, Manish Chaudhari, and Pawan Chopra also play pivotal roles in the action thriller.